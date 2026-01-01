Shinji Maeda, Aero Zypangu Project〜New Year’s Greeting

PO Box 12882

Mill Creek WA 98082

contact@aerozypangu.com

www.aerozypangu.com/

2025 became a major milestone year for me and our non-profit organization Aero Zypangu Project. In March, we received the Charles McGee Inspirational Award from AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association). Special thanks to AOPA and Mr. Tom Haines. In addition, in September we received the Dream of Sky award from the Japan Aviation Association from a recommendation by Japan Aircraft Pilots Association. This was a historical moment for Japanese aviation because the Japanese aviation community finally acknowledged that I, as a one-eyed pilot, exist. YES!!!!

In addition, on the anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing in August, the Japan-U.S. friendly flight ended successfully in Wendover, Utah. It was featured in a wide range of ideological media such as FOX Broadcasting Company and CNN (American cable network company) with our “straight forward” message. It was broadcast to the world.

Huge thanks to Adrian, Eric, Peter, John, Paul and the historic Wendover Airfield team!!

With strong support from so many of you, I, a one-eyed pilot, was recognized positively and our NPO (non-profit organization) continues to grow in the community. Once again, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone. Thank you very much.

I will continue to ensure aviation safety, to fly in the sky, and to provide motivational speeches with my every effort.

Thank you very much for your help this year. I pray that everyone will have a peaceful and joyful New Year with loved ones.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Shinji Maeda