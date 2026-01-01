Steve Hobbs, Washington State Legislature〜New Year’s Greeting

Olympia, Legislative

Building WA 98504-0482

Dear Fellow Washingtonians,

On behalf of the Washington Office of the Secretary of State, I extend my wishes to you for a joyful, peaceful, and prosperous 2026.

In the spring of 2024, I was fortunate to lead a trade mission to Japan to increase relationships and business between Washington State and Japan. The success of the trip led to investments and job creation in Washington, further tying our communities and economies together for mutual benefit. I am excited to continue these efforts in 2026 by sponsoring another trade mission.

During the November 4 General Election, more than two million Washingtonians made their voices heard and exercised their constitutional right to vote. My office has been working hard to ensure everyone eligible has equal access to civic and voter education programs. It includes ways to cast their votes, especially non-English-speaking voters, voters with disabilities, new residents, and voters in tribal and underserved communities.

Voters this year will decide many important items affecting our communities including races for the U.S. Congress and Washington State Legislature. Those interested in voting can easily and conveniently register online at VoteWA.gov.

In the year ahead, one of my primary goals is restoring services and resources to the Washington State Library-notably the Washington Talking Book & Braille Library in Seattle which were reduced due to the state’s budgetary shortfall. Books serve as a gateway to life experiences, empowering readers to understand different places, cultures, religions, perspectives, and ideas. What is more, libraries serve as safe spaces where everyone may gather. I am urging the state legislature to reinstate support funding to reinstate the critical services that the state library provides to local libraries and our community.

I hope the New Year brings a clear resolution to another challenge: the physical future of our State Archives. The Archives preserves our history and provides public access to understanding the state’s identities and cultures. They are at risk due to structural deficiencies. The building they are housed in near the Capitol floods frequently. I am urgently trying to bring a long-planned new State Library-Archives building to fruition.

I am confident that 2026 will be a wonderful year of exciting possibilities.

If you would like to reach my office, please do so at 360-902-4151 or secretaryofstate@sos.wa.gov.

Once again, I am sending you and your loved ones many good wishes for a Happy New Year.

Steve Hobbs

Washington Secretary of State