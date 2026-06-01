Book Review 〜Greedy〜

By Lila Levinson

NAP Contributor

Greedy, the second novel by Japanese-British author Callie Kazumi, centers around Ed Cook, an unemployed British expatriate in Japan hoping to provide for his wife and young daughter. Desperate to escape his massive gambling debt and the looming presence of yakuza (Japanese mafia), he applies for a private chef job (despite being underqualified). He finds himself in the employment of a mysterious socialite who lives deep in the mountains. As the story unfolds, she orders him to cook increasingly complex meals with ingredients priced at billions of yen for high-society guests. He is finally confronted with the question of whether his growing desires have outpaced his morality.

Greedy is a novel with a lot to say. It is confident and intentional in its usage of the characters as mouthpieces through which to speak. The character of Hazeline Yamamoto –-— a mixed-race Japanese and British billionaire and the dissolute benefactor to Cook’s indigent beneficiary — acts as a vehicle to discuss not just the growing class divide under capitalism but also the struggles of multiracial Japanese citizens in a monoethnic society. Like the other characters that populate the world which Cook has stumbled into, her character is multifaceted, understandable, and compelling while leaving just enough to the imagination to raise intrigue and propel the narrative forward. Cook himself is flawed but ultimately likeable. He and his interactions with the other characters, his conversations with oft-overlooked wife Sayuri and Yamamoto’s private driver Nakamura are both standouts — expand further on both the new place in society that he has found himself in and the one that he is trying to leave behind.

As a thriller, Greedy is suspenseful and immersive. It does not inspire outright fear and is not trying to, rather it has a slower undercurrent of dread. Established from the first chapters, it intensifies as the plot unfolds. Instead of being driven by twists, it creates an uneasy feeling by trusting the reader to understand the clues being given. If the reader unravels the mystery before the protagonist does, it enhances the experience of picking up on the smaller details and nuances of the story. If they discover it along with him, it allows for total immersion in his emotions. Either way, the story is captivating and well-developed. Thanks to the amount of detail provided, it shines both in an initial reading and in subsequent re-reads.

Greedy handles themes of classism, complicity, and morality in impossible situations with care and grace. Though the general direction of the narrative and its eventual climax may not be particularly distinctive to readers familiar with the genre. The striking visuals of the food and the opulent world surrounding it. The unique perspective of the foreigner Cook in high-class society, and the atmospheric settings of both urban Tokyo and rural, mountainous Yamanashi all set the novel apart from others in its genre. By creating a deeply immersive world and making the most of a solid, original concept, Kazumi creates a well-executed and memorable story. It is easy to digest and will stay with the reader long after it is finished.