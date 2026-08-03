Community-Led Projects Receive Nearly $1 Million Through Neighborhood Matching Fund

By Zachary Pullin

NAP Contributor

Twenty-two community-led projects across Seattle will receive nearly $1 million from the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF). It is meant to help residents bring their ideas to life through neighborhood improvements, cultural celebrations, youth programs, and community-building initiatives.

“When neighbors come together to improve a park, organize a cultural festival, create opportunities for young people, or tackle a challenge in their community, they show what makes Seattle special,” says Mayor Katie B. Wilson. “The Neighborhood Matching Fund turns community ideas into action, proving that meaningful change starts with people who care enough to roll up their sleeves and make a difference together.”

Through the NMF, the city is investing $983,225 to support projects designed and led by people who know their neighborhoods best. Award recipients have committed more than $839,000 in matching contributions through volunteer time, donated materials, local fundraising, and in-kind professional services, demonstrating the power of community-driven investment. This is the first grant cycle of the 2026 fund.

“I’ve seen firsthand how communities can transform neighborhoods when they have the resources and support to bring their ideas to life. The Neighborhood Matching Fund is one of Seattle’s most powerful tools for investing in community leadership because it starts by trusting residents to know what their neighborhoods need,” says Quynh Pham, Director, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. “These projects reflect the creativity, resilience, and vision that already exists in our communities, and we’re proud to help support that work.”

Together, these investments demonstrate how neighbors and the city can work side-by-side to strengthen communities.

Beginning in 2024, the department re-instituted a community review process. For this round of awards, five community evaluators reviewed, evaluated, and provided recommendations for this round of grants. The department is grateful for their commitment to Seattle and all the communities.

2026 Cycle One Community Partnership Awards in the Seattle Chinatown-International District (C-ID):

$50,000 to Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area for the Win Some, Dim Sum C-ID World Record Attempt, a free, public cultural event celebrating the culinary heritage, small businesses, and community identity of Seattle’s C-ID. The project brought together local dim sum restaurants, residents, and visitors for a community-centered competition culminating in an official Guinness World Records-validated attempt. Community match: $36,150.

$50,000 to Theatre Off Jackson (TOJ) to strengthen safety and neighborhood confidence through architect-designed exterior improvements to its historic C-ID building. The full project includes front and rear security gate installations and entry alcove improvements (including signage and artwork representing neighborhood identity). This Phase I request focuses on constructing a new wood-framed entry alcove and custom metal folding gate at the primary (front) public entrance with improved lighting, repaired surfaces, and ADA-compliant egress. The project was developed in response to safety concerns by facility users/visitors. Developed with input from artists, audiences, and neighborhood residents and businesses, the design balances security with openness, signaling active stewardship rather than exclusion. In addressing security concerns, TOJ will create a safer, more welcoming cultural space serving neighborhood communities. Community match: $32,670.

About the Grants:

NMF grants are given to organizations committed to fostering and building community. The grants have two funds: the Community Partnership Fund which is currently offered twice a year with awards of up to $50,000; and the Small Sparks Fund which is offered on a rolling basis January-October with awards of up to $5,000.

Applications for the second round of the Community Partnership Fund is now open. Application deadline is September 8, 5:00 p.m. For more information, see: www.seattle.gov/neighborhoods/community-grants/neighborhood-matching-fund.

Since its creation, more than 5,000 projects have been funded in partnership with the program. This investment in neighborhoods and communities can be seen across the city.

Since its founding in 1991, the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods has supported community-led projects and programs such as Neighborhood Matching Fund, P-Patch Gardening Program, Historic Preservation, and more. It strengthens connections, builds trust, and help neighbors shape the future of Seattle together.