2026 Seattle FIFA World Cup™ Schedule and More
Know Before You Go
In 10 languages:
• Arabic • Bosnian • Chinese • Dutch
• English • Farsi • French • German
• Spanish • Vietnamese
For more details, see: www.seattlefwc26.org/news/know-before-you-go-in-10-languages.
Location of All Seattle Matches
Seattle Stadium
800 Occidental Avenue South
Remaining Matches in Seattle
Friday, June 26; 8 p.m. Match 63 – Egypt versus Iran
Wednesday, July 1; 1 p.m. Match 82 – 1G versus 3AEHIJ
Monday, July 6; 5 p.m. Match 94 – W81 versus W82
Seattle Fan Zone Areas
Pacific Place: 600 Pine Street
Pier 62: 1951 Alaskan Way
Seattle Center: 305 Harrison Street
Victory Hall: 120 First Ave S
Restrooms Before/After a Match
Public restrooms are located at the Seattle International District/Chinatown Light Rail Station during SeattleFWC26™ June 12–July 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Additional portable restrooms are available at:
• 6th Ave S & S King St parking lot.
• 5th Ave S & S Jackson St parking lot.
•With extended evening hours during evening matches.
Washington State Fan Zone Areas
BELLINGHAM
• Kulshan Brewing, Trackside: 298 West Laurel Street, Bellingham Waterfront
• The Den, The Wild Buffalo and outdoor block party: 1300 block of Commercial Street, downtown Bellingham
BREMERTON
• Quincy Square: 253 4th Street, Bremerton
EVERETT
• Boxcar Park: 1200 Millwright Loop West, Everett
OLYMPIA-LACEY
• Port Plaza: 701 Columbia Street NW, Olympia
PUYALLUP TRIBE OF INDIANS
(Puyallup Tribe in partnership with City of Tacoma and Pierce County)
• Puyallup Tribal Headquarters: 3001 Puyalupabsh Street, Tacoma
SPOKANE
• Gesa Pavilion Riverfront Park: 574 North Howard Street, Spokane
TRI-CITIES
• Pasco Sporting Complex: 6160 Burden Boulevard, Pasco
VANCOUVER
• Big Al’s: 16615 SE 18th Street, Vancouver
YAKIMA
• Sozo Sports Complex: 2200 South 36th Avenue,Yakima
For further information, see: www.seattlefwc26.org/ or www.seattlechinatownid.com/experiences/world-cup-faqs?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email.
Game Day Pedestrian Zone
Street closures will typically begin about four hours before match start times. It will end once the area has been cleaned and can be safely reopened. “No Parking” restrictions start at 2 a.m. before each match.