2026 Seattle FIFA World Cup™ Schedule and More

2026 Seattle FIFA World Cup™ Schedule and More



Know Before You Go

In 10 languages:

• Arabic • Bosnian • Chinese • Dutch

• English • Farsi • French • German

• Spanish • Vietnamese

For more details, see: www.seattlefwc26.org/news/know-before-you-go-in-10-languages.

Location of All Seattle Matches

Seattle Stadium

800 Occidental Avenue South

Remaining Matches in Seattle

Friday, June 26; 8 p.m. Match 63 – Egypt versus Iran

Wednesday, July 1; 1 p.m. Match 82 – 1G versus 3AEHIJ

Monday, July 6; 5 p.m. Match 94 – W81 versus W82

Seattle Fan Zone Areas

Pacific Place: 600 Pine Street

Pier 62: 1951 Alaskan Way

Seattle Center: 305 Harrison Street

Victory Hall: 120 First Ave S

Restrooms Before/After a Match

Public restrooms are located at the Seattle International District/Chinatown Light Rail Station during SeattleFWC26™ June 12–July 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Additional portable restrooms are available at:

• 6th Ave S & S King St parking lot.

• 5th Ave S & S Jackson St parking lot.

•With extended evening hours during evening matches.

Washington State Fan Zone Areas

BELLINGHAM

• Kulshan Brewing, Trackside: 298 West Laurel Street, Bellingham Waterfront

• The Den, The Wild Buffalo and outdoor block party: 1300 block of Commercial Street, downtown Bellingham

BREMERTON

• Quincy Square: 253 4th Street, Bremerton

EVERETT

• Boxcar Park: 1200 Millwright Loop West, Everett

OLYMPIA-LACEY

• Port Plaza: 701 Columbia Street NW, Olympia

PUYALLUP TRIBE OF INDIANS

(Puyallup Tribe in partnership with City of Tacoma and Pierce County)

• Puyallup Tribal Headquarters: 3001 Puyalupabsh Street, Tacoma

SPOKANE

• Gesa Pavilion Riverfront Park: 574 North Howard Street, Spokane

TRI-CITIES

• Pasco Sporting Complex: 6160 Burden Boulevard, Pasco

VANCOUVER

• Big Al’s: 16615 SE 18th Street, Vancouver

YAKIMA

• Sozo Sports Complex: 2200 South 36th Avenue,Yakima

For further information, see: www.seattlefwc26.org/ or www.seattlechinatownid.com/experiences/world-cup-faqs?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email.

Game Day Pedestrian Zone

Street closures will typically begin about four hours before match start times. It will end once the area has been cleaned and can be safely reopened. “No Parking” restrictions start at 2 a.m. before each match.