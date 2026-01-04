Stadium Neighborhoods Mobilize for FIFA World Cup 26™ in Seattle

By Hannah Tadesse

As Seattle, Washington prepares to host soccer matches for the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup™ 26, the neighborhoods surrounding Lumen Field are gearing up to welcome fans from around the globe. Chinatown International District (CID), Pioneer Square, and South Downtown Business Improvement Area (SODO BIA) — each uniquely positioned near the stadium — have been actively preparing to host visitors and showcase their vibrant communities.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to pass through these stadium neighborhoods during the tournament. Preparations have focused not only on the celebration but on managing the impact of this unprecedented scale of activity on local residents and small businesses. From mitigating the effects of street closures and crowd flow to ensuring multilingual communication and culturally competent outreach. Providing trusted in-the-moment problem-solving across the three and one half weeks of the matches, Stadium Neighborhood World Cup™ Liaisons were recently hired. They will be positioned to help businesses and communities mitigate potential impacts and prepare for the massive economic benefit of the FIFA World Cup™.

In preparation for the 2026 tournament, the stadium neighborhoods have already begun engaging local stakeholders. This includes surveying small businesses to understand their needs and opportunities, and hosting informational sessions with the Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™ Local Organizing Committee (SeattleFWC26) to share updates and answer questions. In the CID, community partners have also led a planning and community engagement process focused on transportation, operations, and neighborhood activation. Feedback from these efforts is helping shape funding proposals that support access, connectivity, and cultural programming during the tournament.

Stadium Neighborhood World Cup™ Liaisons’ Roles and Purpose

In collaboration with SeattleFWC26, these neighborhoods are launching the Stadium Neighborhood World Cup™ Liaisons initiative. Full-time, on-the-ground roles will be focused on supporting businesses, promoting local culture, and ensuring a connected and inclusive FIFA World Cup™ experience for all.

The liaisons will serve as vital connectors between SeattleFWC26, small businesses, and community organizations. Their responsibilities include:

⚫︎ Leading culturally relevant outreach and engagement.

⚫︎ Supporting neighborhood-specific planning efforts.

⚫︎ Coordinating logistics and communications with Seattle FWC26.

⚫︎ Elevating the unique identities of each neighborhood during the World Cup™.

“We are appreciative of the Local Organizing Committee’s willingness to work with us on this new model of partnership. It allows community organizations to build our capacity while ensuring the continuity of trusted relationships. With the tournament being such an unprecedented event, it will be incredibly helpful to have the CID liaison on board a full year ahead to solidify strategies and projects. The CID neighborhood needs to see positive impacts and economic benefits from stadium events instead of just being a pass-through. With this collaboration, we will have a full-time staff dedicated to bringing culturally informed, multilingual support to CID small businesses; and help them manage and adapt their operations to large-scale events.” – CID Small Business Relief Team

“We are thrilled to welcome the excitement of the FIFA World Cup™ 26 to Seattle and see it come to life on the historic streets of Pioneer Square. As the city’s oldest and most vibrant neighborhood, Pioneer Square is uniquely positioned to offer visitors and locals unforgettable experiences with great food, unique shops, and impressive areas of interest showcasing and honoring our rich Indigenous history. This is a huge moment for Pioneer Square to be part of something global, while keeping the focus on what makes our community special. We’re looking forward to working with businesses, neighbors, and fans to make it a meaningful and fun celebration for everyone. This event represents an incredible opportunity for Pioneer Square to shine on the world stage and become a known destination.” – Alliance for Pioneer Square

“We’re excited about this partnership and the positive impact it will bring to SODO and other stadium-area neighborhoods. Our communities face unique challenges and are too often left out of the planning process for events that directly affect us. We’re thankful to the Local Organizing Committee for creating this collaborative platform that supports shared success. Having World Cup™ liaisons embedded within our community organizations is especially meaningful, as it helps extend trusted relationships and local expertise well beyond the World Cup™ itself.” – SODO BIA

“We know that the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle stadium are more than just the backdrop to the FIFA World Cup™ — they are home to vibrant communities, small businesses, and deep-rooted cultural legacies,” said Peter Tomozawa, CEO, SeattleFWC26. “That’s why this partnership with community organizations in the Chinatown-International District, Pioneer Square, and SODO is so important. By embedding dedicated World Cup™ neighborhood liaisons, we’re not only helping prepare for the scale and excitement of the tournament—we’re also investing in lasting local relationships that will extend far beyond 2026.”

Meet the Liaisons

Carmen Pan, CID

Hired through the CID Small Business Relief Team (SBRT), Carmen brings experience in community engagement, public service, and small business support. She speaks Cantonese and will focus on outreach to local businesses, support-culturally rooted programming, and ensure language-accessible resources are available across the CID. Carmen will be available for one-on-one consultations for businesses to assist in understanding, planning, preparing for, and getting questions answered about the tournament.

Nadia Flusche, Pioneer Square

Nadia is a natural leader and convener. She brings an extensive background in marketing strategy, execution and championing Pioneer Square's small business community. She is actively engaging with the businesses to provide support and share timely updates in preparing for the FIFA World Cup™ 26. Her outreach is multi-purpose: to keep local businesses informed and engaged in shaping Pioneer Square's FIFA World Cup™ experience, honor the local Indigenous history, and strengthen the neighborhood's long-term sustainability.

SODO BIA

Since 2014, the SODO BIA has served as a liaison, problem-solver, and advocate for the SODO business community. As the FIFA World Cup™ 26 approaches, the team will prioritize informing and engaging businesses about the opportunities this global event brings. It will showcase the best of what SODO has to offer. They will also collaborate with government partners and other stakeholders. The intent is to identify challenges that impact SODO businesses' ability to operate throughout the tournament. This would include accessibility, public safety, cleanliness, and transportation access.