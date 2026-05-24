“Vital Spirit” Sculpture Unveiled Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

By Hana Tadesse

NAP Contributor

Nine-foot, silicon bronze sculpture by Pacific Northwest artist Gerard Tsutakawa. Photo Credit: Jose Moreno.

The Seattle FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup 2026™ Local Organizing Committee (SeattleFWC26) unveiled Vital Spirit, a monumental sculpture commissioned to commemorate Seattle Stadium’s (Lumen Field) role as a host venue for six FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches. The unveiling ceremony took place at Seattle Stadium’s North Plaza on April 27 and was attended by city and stadium leaders, community partners, and donors.

Created by celebrated Pacific Northwest sculptor Gerard Tsutakawa, Vital Spirit is a nine-foot-tall, TIG-welded (tungsten electrode), silicon, bronze, abstraction of a human figure. The sculpture stands on a six-by-six-foot concrete pad and carries a permanent dark blue-black patina sealed in wax. Alongside the sculpture, a FIFA-provided bronze plaque recognizes Seattle as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City.

“The Vital Spirit sculpture embodies an abstract profile standing on two legs. One side has gentle curves and the other is angular, which allude to the yin and yang of human nature. The two sides rise and are brought together by the circle, which symbolizes the unity of the world we all share,” said Tsutakawa. “This sculpture’s abstract design represents the idea of the coming together of the peoples of the world, the spirit of which the World Cup represents.”

“Seattle has always led through innovation and unity, and that same spirit is at the heart of everything we’ve built around this World Cup,” said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26. “Vital Spirit anchors the Seattle Unity Loop, a legacy project that will connect neighborhoods and communities long after the tournament ends. This sculpture is a symbol of what is possible when a community comes together with vision and purpose, and it will still be standing here decades from now as a reminder of what Seattle created in 2026.”“The Public Stadium Authority gratefully accepts and welcomes Vital Spirit into our permanent Public Art Program collection,” said Fred Mendoza, Chair of the Washington State Public Stadium Authority Board of Directors.” SeattleFWC26 has gone above and beyond to ensure that hosting the FIFA World Cup leaves a permanent and meaningful legacy for all those who may visit this place. We are honored to be its permanent home.”

“Seattle is about to welcome the world with six extraordinary matches, and the energy and opportunity that comes with that is something we will feel for years to come,” said Brian Surratt, Deputy Mayor, City of Seattle. “What makes Vital Spirit so special is that it will remain here long after the final match. A permanent reminder of the goodwill, the investment, and the pride that the FIFA World Cup brought to our city. We are thrilled that every future visitor to the Seattle Stadium will be able to see and feel what this moment meant for Seattle.”

Public Art as Legacy: The Seattle Unity Loop

Vital Spirit serves as the southern anchor and starting point of the Seattle Unity Loop. It is a four-plus mile curated, public art path being developed as a SeattleFWC26 legacy project. The loop, a collaboration between SeattleFWC26 and the neighborhoods of Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District (CID), Belltown, Central District, and Capitol Hill, will connect visitors and residents to key cultural landmarks and public art installations. It will include highlights along Waterfront Park and at the Seattle Center.

A companion smartphone application released early 2026, SEA&WIN, promotes businesses, restaurants, and cultural touchstones throughout the rest of the state. It also focuses on Seattle within Pioneer Square, the CID, and surrounding neighborhoods. It encourages sustainable, pedestrian-friendly exploration and directs foot traffic to local communities long after the tournament concludes.

About the Artist

Gerard Tsutakawa’s sculpture designs reflect a confluence of the cultures and traditions of the Pacific Rim. Being raised with a Japanese heritage, along with the aesthetics of other cultures around the Pacific Ocean, it has inspired his design sensibility. Growing up in the beautiful Pacific Northwest’s natural environment has helped develop a rich humanistic style in his creative process. He gathers and uses visual images as bold as a Tongan war club or as sensitive as folded origami paper and integrates them into subliminal art forms. His first public art sculpture commission was created for the International Children’s Park in 1979. This sculpture initiated a theme that art can be approachable and interactive — a theme that continues in many of his subsequent large outdoor sculpture designs.

About Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™ Local Organizing Committee

