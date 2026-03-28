Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival 2026 Special

Established in 2003, JCCCW is dedicated to preserving, promoting and sharing Japanese and Japanese American history, heritage and culture. Located at the site of the original Seattle Japanese Language School founded in 1902, JCCCW is deeply rooted in the history of the community and committed to preserving its legacy for future generations. It currently provides a wide variety of educational, cultural, recreational and social programs including the Seattle Japanese Language School, the Northwest Nikkei Museum, the Nikkei Bunko Japanese Language Library.