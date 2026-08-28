Farewell to Consul General and Mrs. Iyori

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor-in-Chief

Community farewell party for the Iyoris (front left). Photo credit: Dale Watanabe.

Consul General of Japan in Seattle Makoto Iyori and his wife, Yuko Iyori, bid farewell to the community in a reception at their home on August 14 as their three-year stint here comes to an end.

Both of them gave poignant speeches about how the Japanese community made an impact during their stay in the U.S.

“I have been fortunate to work with so many people who care deeply about Japan and the friendship between our two countries,” said Consul General Iyori. Seattle “has become a place that we will always feel connected to.”

Mrs. Iyori said, “Learning about the history, the family stories, and the traditions that are woven into this community — and having the chance to experience a small part of everyday life with so many of you —- has touched me deeply. It’s something I’ll carry with me wherever I go … You are what made Seattle feel like home, and you are what makes leaving so hard.”

Guests at Con. Gen. and Mrs. Iyori’s farewell reception at their home in the garden. Photo credit: Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle staff.

On August 20 local Japanese organizations prepared a farewell party for the couple at Terry’s Kitchen in Bellevue. During the program, each participating organization greeted the Iyoris to say thank you, farewell, and give a small gift that could be easily packed for travelling back to Japan.

The highlight of the program was a gift from all the organizations collectively collectively: framed artwork by Seattle artist Aki Sogabe.

Yuko and Con. Gen. Iyori receiving baseball-style hat with “UWNAA” on them. From the University of Washington Nikkei Alumni Association. Photo credit: Dale Watanabe.

Known for her paper cutouts, Sogabe created a mid-size scene with pink cherry blossoms in the corner foreground and fir trees in the mid-background. Behind it is a downtown scene of Seattle with the Space Needle and Mount Rainier in the furthest background.

After presenting flowers to Mrs. Iyori, a group photo was taken.

Con. Gen. and Mrs. Iyori’s last day in Seattle is August 28. Currently, it is not known who the next consul general for the region will be.