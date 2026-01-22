Event Calendar from Jan 23rd Print Issue

ONGOING

Frank S. Matsura: Portraits From the Borderland – Now through Feb 8; Wed-Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. Photos from the studio of WA-based Japanese photographer Frank Sakae Matsura (1873-1913), alongside period-specific regalia from Indigenous communities of the Columbia River Plateau. Arriving in newly incorporated Okanogan County, WA from Japan in 1903, Matsura became a popular portrait photographer for families in the area. For more info, see: https://jamo.org/matsura. Minoru Yasui Student Contest – Open now-Feb 22. Calling all student artists, grades 5-12. 2026 theme is “Upholding the rule of law: What does justice look like today?” Organized by the Minoru Yasui Legacy Project in collaboration with the Japanese American Museum of Oregon. Winners receive up to $1,000. See: www.minoruyasuilegacy.org/student-contest. Designing Nature: Elements of Harmony – Now-Feb 23; Wed–Mon 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Pavilion Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland. Beautiful and captivating art from a range of artists based in locations throughout the world. Large-scale waterfall painting by famed, contemporary, nihonga painter Hiroshi Senju; bamboo sculpture from Tanabe Chikuunsai IV; artwork by acclaimed artist Honda Syoryu; selection of suiseki (landscape scene stones); and scale miniatures by local model maker Aimee Eng. For more info, see: https://japanesegarden.org. The Evolution of Bookmaking in East Asia – Now-Mar 26; Mon-Thu 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fri 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat-Sun closed. University of Washington, Tateuchi East Asia Library Special Collections, 322 Gowen Hall, 1400 NE Campus Parkway, Seattle. Showcasing rare works and innovations in papermaking, printing, and design across East Asia. See: https://jsis.washington.edu/japan/events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D190393284. Bubble Tea Trail – 24 tea shops serving bubble tea in Seattle Southside. Use the FREE digital trail to navigate the bubble tea adventure. The pass will earn fun prizes like a Bubble Tea T-shirt or a Bubble Tea Cup! Check in to a location to earn one point (no purchase necessary). Earn 4 pts to redeem a T-shirt. Earn 22 pts to redeem a Bubble Tea Cup. See: www.seattlesouthside.com/food-drink/bubble-tea-trail/?utm_source=chatgpt.com.

JANUARY

Amache: An American Injustice – Mon, Jan 26; 7 p.m. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave, Portland. $5-6. McMenamins, Oregon Historical Society, and Japanese American Museum of Oregon (JAMO) invite you for a special edition of History Pub. A screening of the documentary Amache: An American Injustice will be followed by a panel discussion with director Josh Banyard, JAMO Executive Director Hanako Wakatsuki-Chong, and former JAMO Executive Director Lynn Fuchigami Parks. Register at: https://jamo.org/event/amache/. Community Happy Hour – Thu, Jan 29; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rukdiew Café, 2534 SE Belmont St, Portland. Hosted by APANO (Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon) Action Fund. Join us for good food, great company, and our upcoming plans for 2026! There will be a raffle giving away three bottles from Sake One. RSVP at: https://secure.everyaction.com/X2_mhi0QJ0uBPrRB1R_EUw2?emci=235d16ee-40d5-f011-8195-000d3a1d58aa&emdi=a090b63e-07f1-f011-8194-000d3a11f903&ceid=14086033. One-on-One Advice Workshop – Fri, Jan 30; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nisei Veterans Committee Memorial Hall, 1212 S King St, Seattle. (Gated parking available.) Looking for advice on how to start a company? Struggling with QuickBooks on your own? Looking for loans without a strong credit history? Need recommendations for trustworthy experts or connections with other businesses? “I’m looking for expert advice on marketing!” “I want to learn about US-Japan imports and exports!” Business consultants, QuickBooks Pro Advisor, advisors on marketing, and export/import between Japan and U.S. are available for personalized consultations! Register at: https://jassw.info/event-6485734. Sponsored by Japan-America Society of the State of Washington. Joint Forum with the Asian American Journalist Association – Fri, Jan 31; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. APANO Community Space, 8188 SE Division St, Portland. Join APANO (Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon) Action Fund, Oregon Rep. Farrah Chaichi, Rep. Daniel Nguyen, and Rep. Hai Pham as we talk about the impacts of journalism in Asian American communities. RSVP at: https://secure.everyaction.com/nvsLcyk3cECKXILA9gXrdQ2?emci=235d16ee-40d5-f011-8195-000d3a1d58aa&emdi=a090b63e-07f1-f011-8194-000d3a11f903&ceid=14086033.

FEBURARY