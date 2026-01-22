Event Calendar from Jan 23rd Print Issue

Frank S. Matsura: Portraits From the Borderland – Now through Feb 8; Wed-Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. Photos from the studio of WA-based Japanese photographer Frank Sakae Matsura (1873-1913), alongside period-specific regalia from Indigenous communities of the Columbia River Plateau. Arriving in newly incorporated Okanogan County, WA from Japan in 1903, Matsura became a popular portrait photographer for families in the area. For more info, see: https://jamo.org/matsura.
Minoru Yasui Student Contest – Open now-Feb 22. Calling all student artists, grades 5-12. 2026 theme is “Upholding the rule of law: What does justice look like today?” Organized by the Minoru Yasui Legacy Project in collaboration with the Japanese American Museum of Oregon. Winners receive up to $1,000. See: www.minoruyasuilegacy.org/student-contest.
Designing Nature: Elements of Harmony – Now-Feb 23; Wed–Mon 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Pavilion Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland. Beautiful and captivating art from a range of artists based in locations throughout the world. Large-scale waterfall painting by famed, contemporary, nihonga painter Hiroshi Senju; bamboo sculpture from Tanabe Chikuunsai IV; artwork by acclaimed artist Honda Syoryu; selection of suiseki (landscape scene stones); and scale miniatures by local model maker Aimee Eng. For more info, see: https://japanesegarden.org.
The Evolution of Bookmaking in East Asia – Now-Mar 26; Mon-Thu 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fri 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat-Sun closed. University of Washington, Tateuchi East Asia Library Special Collections, 322 Gowen Hall, 1400 NE Campus Parkway, Seattle. Showcasing rare works and innovations in papermaking, printing, and design across East Asia. See: https://jsis.washington.edu/japan/events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D190393284.
Bubble Tea Trail – 24 tea shops serving bubble tea in Seattle Southside. Use the FREE digital trail to navigate the bubble tea adventure. The pass will earn fun prizes like a Bubble Tea T-shirt or a Bubble Tea Cup! Check in to a location to earn one point (no purchase necessary). Earn 4 pts to redeem a T-shirt. Earn 22 pts to redeem a Bubble Tea Cup. See: www.seattlesouthside.com/food-drink/bubble-tea-trail/?utm_source=chatgpt.com.
Amache: An American Injustice – Mon, Jan 26; 7 p.m. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave, Portland. $5-6. McMenamins, Oregon Historical Society, and Japanese American Museum of Oregon (JAMO) invite you for a special edition of History Pub. A screening of the documentary Amache: An American Injustice will be followed by a panel discussion with director Josh Banyard, JAMO Executive Director Hanako Wakatsuki-Chong, and former JAMO Executive Director Lynn Fuchigami Parks. Register at: https://jamo.org/event/amache/.
Community Happy Hour – Thu, Jan 29; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rukdiew Café, 2534 SE Belmont St, Portland. Hosted by APANO (Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon) Action Fund. Join us for good food, great company, and our upcoming plans for 2026! There will be a raffle giving away three bottles from Sake One. RSVP at: https://secure.everyaction.com/X2_mhi0QJ0uBPrRB1R_EUw2?emci=235d16ee-40d5-f011-8195-000d3a1d58aa&emdi=a090b63e-07f1-f011-8194-000d3a11f903&ceid=14086033.
One-on-One Advice Workshop – Fri, Jan 30; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nisei Veterans Committee Memorial Hall, 1212 S King St, Seattle. (Gated parking available.) Looking for advice on how to start a company? Struggling with QuickBooks on your own? Looking for loans without a strong credit history? Need recommendations for trustworthy experts or connections with other businesses? “I’m looking for expert advice on marketing!” “I want to learn about US-Japan imports and exports!” Business consultants, QuickBooks Pro Advisor, advisors on marketing, and export/import between Japan and U.S. are available for personalized consultations! Register at: https://jassw.info/event-6485734. Sponsored by Japan-America Society of the State of Washington.
Joint Forum with the Asian American Journalist Association – Fri, Jan 31; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. APANO Community Space, 8188 SE Division St, Portland. Join APANO (Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon) Action Fund, Oregon Rep. Farrah Chaichi, Rep. Daniel Nguyen, and Rep. Hai Pham as we talk about the impacts of journalism in Asian American communities. RSVP at: https://secure.everyaction.com/nvsLcyk3cECKXILA9gXrdQ2?emci=235d16ee-40d5-f011-8195-000d3a1d58aa&emdi=a090b63e-07f1-f011-8194-000d3a11f903&ceid=14086033.
Star Festival – Sun, Feb 1; 10 a.m. Jingoji Buddhist Temple, 502 Redmond-Fall City Rd SE, Redmond. A memorial service held around the time of Setsubun (day before spring) to make their influence positive. The temple will light a goma fire (wisdom) and bean throwing afterwards. Participants receive a special talisman with their lucky star. Reservations required. $50 and family members around $40. If you have special requests or concerns, please include with the reservations. Your request will be kept strictly confidential. RSVP can be made by phone at (425)-222-4710.
Crash Dance Returns! – Fri, Now-May; 7-8:30p.m. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Japanese Baptist Church, 160 Broadway, Seattle. Practice afterwards 8:30-9:30p.m. No partners needed. $15 each class. Attendees welcome to bring a food dish to share but no alcohol. For more info, contact Kathryn at: jbcofficesea@gmail.com.
February 6, 13 & 20 – West Coast Swing with Rassamy Mone
March 6, 13 & 20 – East Coast Swing with Mark Kihara
April 3, 10 & 17 – Cha Cha with Yuki Liang
May 1, 8 & 15 – Soul Line Dancing with Suzanne Simmons
JAS-NET with Aoyama Business School – Fri, Feb 13; 4:30 p.m. Davis Wright Tremaine, John Davis Conference Center, 920 5th Ave, Suite 3300, Seattle. Japan-America Society of the St. of WA is hosting a special edition of JAS-NET (Japan-America Society Networking), welcoming students from Aoyama Gakuin University’s MBA program, Aoyama Business School. The evening will begin with a series of presentations by the students on the theme: “Global Leadership and Innovation: Cross-Cultural Insights and Future Strategies from the U.S. and Japan.” Following the presentations, guests are invited to enjoy a casual networking reception featuring wine, sake,and light refreshments. Valuable opportunity to connect with business professionals, MBA students, and members of the Japan-America community. Register at: https://jassw.info/event-6513010.
Bruce Lee Stamp Release – Wed, Feb 18, 2 p.m. Nippon Kan Theatre, 628 S. WA St, Seattle. U.S. Postal Service will be releasing a new postage stamp honoring martial artist, actor, and Seattle resident Bruce Lee. The stamp will be released at a first-day-of-issue event that is open to the public. Free. Register at: https://uspsonlinesolutions.wufoo.com/forms/q1t3wapb05bihac.
National Opening “I Am An American: The Nisei Soldier Experience” traveling exhibit – Fri-Sun, Feb 20-22. MIS Historic Learning Center Presidio, San Francisco, CA. 3-day event will be hosted at:
- Hotel Kabuki: event check-in, hospitality and public programs
- MIS Historic Learning Center at the Presidio: exhibit tours.
- Palace of Fine Arts Theater: premier pre-reception.
- Grand celebration event.
To register, see: https://nvnvets.org/nisei-soldier-traveling-exhibit/#. No on-site registration. For additional info, contact: Joann@nvnvets.org.
Instant Noodles – Sat, Feb 21; 7:30-10 p.m. & Sun, Feb 22; 2 p.m. Theatre Off Jackson, 409 7th Ave S, Seattle. Back by popular demand! Pork Filled Productions and SIS Productions (in association with Theatre Off Jackson) bring back the 24-hour play festival. Over 50 Asian American theatre writers, actors, directors, musicians, and designers will unite to make magic. Everyone will meet Fri. night and 24 hours later, seven new 10-minute plays will take the spotlight. No other place in the NW experience this much Asian American talent under one roof! The plays will be performed twice. Once on Sat. night and once on Sun. afternoon. Then it’s over!
Minidoka on Our Minds – Sat, Feb 21 – Sun, Jun 14; Wed-Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m. & Sun, 11a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. The exhibition celebrates 25 years of Minidoka National Historic Site preservation where Nikkei were incarcerated during WW II. Artwork by survivors, descendants, and Japanese American youth explore the park’s history and its importance as a site of memory. See: https://jamo.org/minidoka.
ICHS Foundation-Healthcare for All Benefit Luncheon – Thu, Feb 26; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle, 225 S. King St, Seattle. Second annual Lunar New Year luncheon. Proceeds provide healthcare to low-income children, adults, and older adults who are uninsured or underinsured including immigrants and refugees. Register at: www.ichs.com/healthcare-for-all-benefit. For assistance, email: sharonj@ichs.com.