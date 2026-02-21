Matcha Meets Fine Dining @ 84 Yesler

84 Yesler restaurant, 84 Yesler Way, Seattle is Collaborating with @nichosmatchacafe for a special matcha high tea experience. Matcha latte $10, ceremonial matcha $12, matcha flight $20 (3 different ones), and afternoon tea bites $35 (4 small dishes sweet/savory). To-go matcha and happy hour menu are also available.

Date: Thu, Mar 12; 12-3 p.m.

Location: 84 Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98104-2529

Reservations: www.opentable.com/r/84-yesler-seattle

For more info: www.84-yesler.com/menu-1, info@84yesler.com or ☎️206-624-1111