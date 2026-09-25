Event Calendar from September 25th Print Issue

Bellevue College’s Japan Week celebrates its 10th anniversary with a special “10-10-10” event on Saturday, October 10, starting at 10 a.m. Open to the public, the event will highlight the 40th anniversaries of Super Mario Bros. and the Dragon Ball TV anime, along with the 30th anniversary of Pokémon. Award-winning composer Kazuma Jinnouchi will join as a special guest speaker to discuss his work in film, video game, and anime music. Other highlights include a Japanese-language musical, a mikoshi and yosakoi mini-parade, an atomic bomb exhibition from the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, and five contests with prizes. Visitors can also enjoy taiko, tea ceremony, ikebana, martial arts, calligraphy, origami, Go, karaoke, manga swap, flea market, and more. Admission and activities are free. More info: https://bit.ly/JapanWeekWebsite

ONGOING

I Am An American: The Nisei Soldier Experience – See schedule below (dates subject to change). A powerful, 1500 square foot, traveling exhibit recounting the storied history of the American soldiers of Japanese ancestry. It was a time during racial tension that followed Japan’s attacks on Pearl Harbor in Hawai’i. The National Veterans Network worked together with the National Museum of the U.S. Army and the Army Historical Foundation to present the exhibit. For more info, see: https://nvnvets.org/ nisei-soldier-traveling-exhibit.

SEPTEMBER

18th Annual Seattle-Kobe Female Jazz Vocalist Audition – Sun, Sep 27, 6-9 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. Triple Door, 216 Union, Seattle. Seattle-Kobe Sister City Assoc. presents performances by 2026 Kobe Jazz Queen, Kumiko Hisano, and all the finalists of the jazz audition! Family, friends, and the community are encouraged to come and support the finalists. Tickets at: https://tickets.thetripledoor.net/eventperformances.asp?evt=2274 .

5th Annual International Women in Jazz Concert – Sat, Sep 26; 2-4 p.m. Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave S, Seattle. Seattle-Kobe Sister City Assoc. features the winner of the 2026 Kobe Jazz Queen Competition, Kumiko Hisano, and local women jazz artists representing music from around the world. Reservations required at: https://theroyalroomseattle.com/event/international-women-in-jazz-2026 .

OCTOBER

Our Mr. Matsura film – Sat, Oct 3; 1 p.m. doors open, 1:30 p.m. film begins. Nippon Kan Theatre, 628 S. Washington St. Seattle. Documentary by independent filmmaker Beth Harrington. Settling in rural Okanogan County, WA in the early 1900s after immigrating from Japan, Frank Matsura became the region’s leading photographer. Q&A and reception with light refreshments will follow the screening. Free but RSVP required at: https://events.humanitix.com/special-screening-of-our-mr-matsura.

Benefit Bazaar 2026 – Sat, Oct 3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, Lee Activity Center, 3001 – 24th Ave S, Seattle. Traditional ohagi and bento menu items. BBQ salmon and chicken, Suno and regular hot dog meals, Italian sodas, beef curry and vegetarian yakisoba. The famous Blaine blueberry and apple pies will also be available for purchase. Bakery items and the Farmers’ Market round out sale items. The 2026 bazaar beneficiary is La Resistancia, “fighting to end Immigration and deportations in Washington State since 2014.” For more info and to pre-order, see: https://blaineonline.org/benefit-bazaar-2026-updates.

Nisei Paradox: Japanese American Draft Resisters during World War II – Sun, Oct 4; 2-3 p.m. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St, Portland. Presented by the Japanese American Museum of Oregon and the Oregon Law Foundation. Multi-media stage reads the story of the young Japanese Americans who chose to resist the draft, fighting injustice with civil disobedience from the confines of Minidoka in 1942. The production was created out of transcripts of these trials in collaboration with U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Ronald E. Bush and attorney Jeff Thomson. All performers are from the legal community. Tickets at: https://jamo.org/event/nisei-paradox.

Chef Shota Nakajima – Fri, Oct 9; 5-6:30 p.m.; Sat, Oct 10; 2-3 p.m. & 5-9 p.m. with the festival continuing through Sun, Oct 11. Davenport Hotels, 10 S Post St, Spokane. 2nd Annual Pacific Northwest Food & Wine Festival with chef-led demos headlined by acclaimed Chef Nakajima. Curated tastings and exclusive events featuring top regional talent all set within Spokane’s most iconic hotels. Chef Nakajima is celebrated for his inventive Japanese cuisine, appearances on Top Chef and Iron Chef Gauntlet, and recognition as a James Beard Award semifinalist. Shota joins a powerhouse of PNW culinary lineup including Tony Reed, Adam Hegsted, and more as they showcase the bold, seasonal flavors that define the PNW. Must be 21+ to attend. 20% off hotel stays. For more info, see: www.davenporthotelcollection.com/experiences/#!.

Introduction to Zen Meditation – Oct 10, 17 & 24; 8-11 a.m. Japanese Cultural & Community Center, 1414 South Weller Street, Seattle. Seattle Zen Dojo will be focusing on Zazen (sitting meditation) and Zen principles (clarity and calmness through breathing, posture, and frame of mind.) All classes include physical and breathing exercises along with meditation. Register at: www.seattlezendojo.org/event-details/introduction-to-zen-meditation-oct-10-17-and-24-8-00-11-30-2026-10-10-08-00.

Lanterns in the Moonlight Benefit Dinner – Sat, Oct 10; 5 p.m. Seattle University’s Campion Ballroom, 914 E Jefferson St, Seattle. Friends of Little Sài Gòn (FLS) celebrates 15 years of strengthening the resilience and vibrancy of Little Sài Gòn. Learn about recent accomplishments and vision for the future. Join multi-generational efforts to raise funding to support small businesses, arts and culture programming, and advocacy. Evening of delicious food, good company, inspiring stories, live auction, and

opportunities to support FLS. Dinner served family-style. Cocktail or cultural attire. Tickets at: https://flsseattle.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/LanternsintheMoonlight2026/tabid/1591163/Default.aspx.

New Visitor Center Dedication – Sun, Oct 11; 12:30 p.m.; ceremony, 2-4 p.m. open house. Pritchard Park, 4192 Eagle Harbor Drive NE, Bainbridge Island. Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association will be dedicating its new visitor center. It is the final phase of the memorial project, adding exhibit and educational space, visitor amenities, and a year-round gathering place at the site. For more info, see: https://bijaema.org/event/visitor-center-dedication-and-grand-opening.

Welcome New Consul General of Japan in Seattle – Fri, Oct 16, 5:30 p.m. Nisei Veterans Committee, 1212 S King St, Seattle. Meet-and-greet Con. Gen. Tsukasa Hirota and Mrs. Naoko Hirota to Seattle. Light refreshments and welcoming cake will be served. Please notify local kenjinkais, Nikkei organizations, and friends. Additional event information will be announced as it is finalized. Questions? Contact the planning committee at: dandskaku@comcast.net.

Jun Iida performance – Fri, Oct 16; 7–8:45 p.m. Bainbridge Island Museum of Art (BIMA), Frank Buxton Auditorium, 550 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island. BIMA Prism program, part of the 2026 Within/Earshot Jazz Festival, and Iida’s “Bellflower” program. Shaped by Iida’s Japanese heritage, American cities, and the restlessness of starting over somewhere new. Award winning trumpeter, composer, and educator; Iida is known for his dynamic and versatile contributions to the jazz and contemporary music scenes. Tickets at: www.biartmuseum.org/event/jun-iida-wejf-2026/. Follow Iida at: @juniidamusic.

Voices of Our Ancestors fundraiser – Sat, Oct 17; 1-3 p.m. (check-in 12:30 p.m.) Remembrance Gallery, WA St Fairgrounds, Expo Hall, 110 – 9th Ave SW, Puyallup. Remembrance Gallery is celebrating 2 yrs preserving Nikkei history and honoring legacy. Enjoy luncheon, storytelling, and gallery tour. Tickets at: www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/voices-of-our-ancestors.

Questions? E-mail: PuyallupValleyJACL@gmail.com.

How to Build a Village Community Dinner – Sat, Oct 17; 6-8 p.m. Diamond Bay Restaurant, 409 Eighth Ave S, Seattle. Eat, drink, have fun, and build the foundation for community strength and positive change while supporting a good cause for Inter*Im CDA. Keynote Speaker: Reverend Shalom Agtarap and Emcee: Harold Taniguchi. VIP Happy Hour will be hosted at the newly reopened Bush Garden and soon-to-open Bob Santos Community Room. For more information, see: https://interimcda.org/events/community-dinner-2026.

Happy Hour with Katsura Sunshine! – Wed, Oct 21; 6-8 p.m. Terry’s Kitchen

restaurant, 5625 – 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Japan-America Society of the State of Washington presents JAS-NET – an opportunity to connect with fellow JASSW members, and enjoy good food and drinks in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Special guest, Katsura Sunshine, a traditional Japanese rakugo comic storyteller.RSVP at: https://jassw.org/jas-net-fall-happy-hour-2026.

Washin Kai Fall 2026 Lecture “A Brief History of Yokai” – Fri, Oct 23; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM), 1400 E Prospect St, Volunteer Park, Seattle. What does Godzilla, Pokémon, and Japan’s mysterious supernatural creatures have in common? Award-winning writer and yokai folklorist Zack Davisson explores the fascinating history of yokai and their lasting influence on Japanese culture and popular entertainment. Presented by Washin Kai as part of SAAM’s Friday Night Fun. Free and open to public. Registration required at: www.washinkai.info.

Jazz Sundays – see dates below; 4-6 p.m. Cocoa Legato, 8420 Greenwood Ave N, Suite C, Seattle. Presented by Seattle-Kobe Sister City Assoc. Free but reservations required at: www.cocoalegatochocolate.com/jazzsundays.

October 29 – Stina Tillotson

November 29 – Jennifer Kienzle

December 20 – Leah Natale

“What If?… The Conversation Before You Need It” Workshop – Fri, Oct 30; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle. Legacy Education Series workshop focuses on planning ahead for health care and end-of-life decisions. Decisions are often best made before a crisis or period of significant stress. Presenters Louise Kato, LCSW and Linda Brandeis, LCSW will draw from their decades of medical social work experience. Appropriate for anyone beginning these conversations for themselves, supporting an aging parent/loved one or simply being better prepared for the future. The workshop is free but advance registration requested at: https://forms.gle/mDnVeqPX4EiFEx5F9. Questions? E-mail: communications@keironw.org.