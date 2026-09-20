EGC 20th Anniversary Concert! Sep. 27, Sun

Evergreen Glee Club (EGC), the Seattle area’s only men’s chorus singing in Japanese, is celebrating the 20th anniversary at the Japanese Baptist Church in Seattle on September 27th (Sun). The program will feature many memorable songs from EGC’s 20-year history, along with the group’s signature touch of humor and fun. Special guest musicians Masa Iwasaki on drums and Mayako on violin will also join the celebration. One of the highlights of the concert will be “Karamatsu” (落葉松) for men’s chorus and soprano solo. EGC’s conductor and music director, Fumi Tagata, will sing the soprano solo, with Megumi Ohshima conducting this special piece. And EGC’s sister group, the women’s Cabin Choir, will also be there to celebrate and sing! Bring your family and friends, and come enjoy an afternoon of music, memories, and celebration with us! We hope to see you there!

Date & Time: September 27th（Sun）2:30pm〜（Door opens:2pm）

Place：Japanese Baptist Church in Seattle

160 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122

Free or admission (Donations are welcome)

Contact：info@egcseattle.com

Detail：egcseattle.com、www.facebook.com/events/s/egc-20th-anniversary-concert/1555788735954059