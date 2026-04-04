By Hannah Waterman

NAP Contributor

On February 18 and 19, the Washington State Legislature observed the Day of Remembrance hosted by Sen. Bob Hasegawa (D-Tukwila) and Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos (D-Seattle). The ceremonies included House of Representatives and Senate resolutions, and speeches in both chambers. Survivors of incarceration camps, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, Pierce County (Washington) Council member Brian Yambe, Consulate General of Japan in Seattle Makoto Iyori, Nisei Veterans Committee, Friends of Mukai Farm, Japanese Cultural and Community Center, and local members of the Japanese American Citizens League were all in attendance.

Former incarcerees left-right: Anne Sakaizawa Hasegawa, Cho Shimizu, Teru Shimono, Penny Fukui, and Frank Fukui. Photo courtesy of WA St. Legislature.

Observances began on Wednesday, the 18th in the Senate, where Sen. Hasegawa introduced Senate Resolution 8687, honoring Japanese Americans who survived incarceration during World War II. Sens. Shelly Short (R-Addy), Claire Wilson (D-Federal Way), Keith Wagoner (R-Sedro-Woolley), and Steve Conway (D-Tacoma) spoke to the resolution as well. The Senate unanimously adopted the resolution.

On Thursday, the 19th, the observance continued in the House of Representatives with the flags presented by Seattle Buddhist Temple Scout Troop 252 followed by the resolution’s reading. House Resolution 4692 honors Japanese Americans who suffered relocation and incarceration during World War II in 1942. Speeches were given by Reps. Brian Burnett (R-Wenatchee), Monica Jurado Stonier (D-Vancouver), Skyler Rude (R-Walla Walla), Cyndy Jacobsen (R-Puyallup), and Sharon Tomiko Santos (D-Seattle). The House adopted the resolution with unanimous consent.

Feb. 19 DOR guests. Photo courtesy of WA St. Legislature.

The ceremonies were a touching and powerful gathering of the community and provided an opportunity to remember the past and commit to an equitable future.

On February 18, the Senate resolution was observed by the following community leaders:

Carrie Huie — WA State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs Commissioner

Brianna Tamaki — Yakima Community Foundation Board of Directors; Blaine & Preciosa Tamaki Foundation Co-Chair

Bill Tashima — former Seattle JACL President

Eileen Yamada Lamphere — Puyallup Valley JACL president and Remembrance Gallery Education Director

On February 19, the House of Representatives resolution was observed by the following community leaders:

Sheldon Arakaki — JACL Pacific Northwest District Council Governor

Boy Scouts of America, Troop 252

Anna Cho Shimizu — former incarceree

Friends of Mukai Farm

Penny and Frank Fukui — former incarcerees, former owners, The Woodburn Company and honorary co-chairs Remembrance Gallery

Sakaizawa Hasegawa — former incarceree

Steve Hobbs — WA Secretary of State

Makoto Iyori — Consul General, Consulate General of Japan in Seattle

Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington

Dale Kaku — Kawabe House Board of Directors President; past Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) Commander

Mark Mitsui — former Seattle North College President, former Portland Community College President, Community Colleges U.S. Department of Education Deputy Assistant Secretary

Barbara Mizoguchi — Editor-in-Chief, The North American Post; Remembrance Gallery Committee; former Executive Director, Japanese Cultural & Community Center

Bob Nakamura — Olympia JACL President

Teru Shimono — former incarceree

Harold Taniguchi — former King County Director of Transportation

Rev. Masao Uomono — Skyline Seattle Retirement Community

Dale Watanabe — Commander, NVC

Dale Watanabe — Minidoka Pilgrimage Committee

Eileen Yamada Lamphere — Puyallup Valley JACL President and Remembrance Gallery Education Director

Bryan Yambe — Pierce County Council District 5

Rev. Karen Yokota Love — Senior Pastor, Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church