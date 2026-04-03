By Kai Dennis

NAP Contributor

Nikkei Student Union at the University of Washington held its annual Day of Remembrance on February 20 at the at wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ – Intellectual House on the Seattle campus. It was to honor the 125,000+ Japanese Americans who were incarcerated after the signing of Executive Order 9066 on February 19, 1942.

Daniel Winterbottom spoke about public healing gardens during the DOR program. Photo courtesy:UW Nikkei Student Union.

This event included guest speakers Satsuki Ina, who spoke about her work with healing circles; Daniel Winterbottom, who spoke about public healing gardens; and La Resistencia, speaking about modern detention issues in the U.S. There were performances by poet Troy Osaki and UW Taiko Kai.

The event curated education about the effect that this injustice had on the Japanese American community, discussions about how Japanese Americans as a community have and continue to heal generational trauma, and how this unjust incarceration connects with the current experience of immigrants in the U.S. today.

The hope was to foster a space for reflection and create a sense of community and solidarity.