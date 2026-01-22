DOR Event 2026

Day of Remembrance (DOR)

The following events will be commemorating the U.S. Executive Order 9066 signed by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt on February 19, 1942. Due to the threat of national security during World War II and the fight with Japan, 120,000 Japanese and Japanese Americans from the U.S. West Coast were forcibly removed from their homes to incarceration camps. The events occurring around the date will be a time to reflect on the consequences, a place for dialogue, and to educate the public.

Tadaima! (I’m Home) exhibit – Sat, Feb 14–Sun, Apr 26; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of History & Industry, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle. Traditional Japanese dolls used for

Boys Day and Girls Day entrusted to Bailey Gatzert Elementary School in Seattle

during World War II. Families who did not retrieve them were donated to MOHAI by

the school. Artist Miya Sukune uses research in the collection, and interviews with

Japanese American survivors and their descendants. For more info, see: https://mohai.org/exhibits/tadaima.

Dust film – Sun, Feb 15; 1-4 p.m. Seattle University, Pigott Auditorium, 901 – 12th Ave, Seattle. New, short film by Glenn Mitsui and Brandon Shimoda. Free, taiko

performance, community tabling, and first sneak peek of Minidoka Pilgrimage

Planning Committee’s new short film. Parking, see: www.seattleu.edu/transportation-and-parking-services/visitor-parking. For more info, contact: Dale H. Watanabe at

watanad@seattleu.edu or Erin Shigaki at erin@minidokapilgrimage.org.

Day of Remembrance – Wed, Feb 18; 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. WA St. Legislature, 416 Sid Snyder Avenue SW, Olympia. On 18th, Senate resolution will be read on the Senate floor (House resolution will be read on 19th). Parking, see: https://capitol.wa.gov/visit/getting-here-directions-parking. For more info, contact Sarah Ellerbrock at: sarah.ellerbrock@leg.wa.gov, 360-786-7616 office, and 360-786-1161 cell.

Bainbridge Island Day of Remembrance Stewardship Event – Thu, Feb 19; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial, 4192 Eagle

Harbor Dr, Bainbridge Island. Volunteers will help care for the grounds of this

important memorial including pruning vegetation, removing weeds, spreading mulch, and cleaning outdoor art features. Rain or shine, tools provided, opportunity for all

ages, and wheelchair accessible. Parking restricted due to construction. Alternate

locations to be announced. Temporary entrance at the bus turnaround on Eagle

Harbor Drive/Taylor Avenue. Questions? Contact: Ellen Sato Faust at ellensf@bijaema.org. Also, see: https://biparks.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=1170238.

Minidoka Memories: Stories that Connect and Heal – Thu, Feb 19; 6 p.m.

Museum of Idaho, 200 N Eastern Ave, Idaho Falls, ID. Publication of Education and

Freedom: The Diary of Superintendent Arthur Kleinkopf, presentation about the diary,

and launch of our oral history project. For more info, contact Robyn Achilles at: info@minidoka.org.

Healing Communities – Fri, Feb 20; 5-7 p.m. University of Washington, wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ – Intellectual House, 4249 Whitman Ct, Seattle. Speakers include Satsuki Ina and

Professor Daniel Winterbottom with performances by Troy Osaki, UW Taiko Kai, and

others. For more info, contact Nikkei Student Union at: akimia@uw.eduor nikkeiuw@uw.edu.

Puyallup Valley JACL Day of Remembrance through Stories, Art and Literature – Sat, Feb 21; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. WA St Fairgrounds Expo

Hall, Remembrance Gallery, 110 – 9th Ave SW, Puyallup. Enter through Gold Gate.

Presenters – Hana Konishi, Paul Tomita, Tamiko Nimura, Chris Hopkins, and Stan S

hikuma. Free parking at Gold Parking Lot: www.datocms-assets.com/6258/1710352139-sf24_parking_map_info.pdf. For more info, contact Sharon Sobie Seymour at ssproevents@comcast.net.

Japanese American Remembrance Trail Tour – Sat, Feb 21; 11:30 a.m. Wing

Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle. RSVP at: 25646p.blackbaudhosting.com/25646p/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=4516adca-b954-4810-8abf-c7ef3121b257 For more info, contact Doan Dy at: ddy@wingluke.org.

Day of Remembrance and Resistance – Sat, Feb 21; 1-3 p.m. Northwest

Detention Center (NWDC), 1623 E. J St, Tacoma. Tsuru for Solidarity, incoordination with La Resistencia, will show solidarity with immigrants and relate their experience

to that of our community during WWII. We will travel to NWDC from the Puyallup

Valley JACL DOR after attending their program. For more info, contact Stan Shikuma: sktaiko1@mac.com.

Day of Remembrance: Looking Like the Enemy – Sun, Feb 22; 1-4 p.m. Mukai

Farm & Garden and Vashon Library, 17210 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon. Former Vashon

resident Mary Matsuda Gruenewald’s powerful memoir reflects on the incarceration

during WWII and its relevance today. For more info, contact Sam Harris at: skharris@kcls.org or Jade Agua at director@mukaifarmandgarden.org. Schedule:

1 p.m. – Story time for children and families.

2 p.m. – Reflection facilitated by Jade Agua, Friends of Mukai Executive Director.

3 p.m. – Intergeneration book discussion recommended for grades 6-12 and adults.

Minidoka Memories: Stories that Connect and Heal – Tue, Feb 24; 5:30 p.m.

The Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave N, Ketchum, Idaho. Livestream available.

Publication of Education and Freedom: The Diary of Superintendent Arthur Kleinkopf, presentation about the diary, and launch of our oral history project. For more info,

contact Robyn Achilles at: info@minidoka.org.

Minidoka Memories: Stories that Connect and Heal – Thu, Feb 26; 6 p.m.

College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, Idaho. Publication of Education

and Freedom: The Diary of Superintendent Arthur Kleinkopf, presentation about the

diary, and launch of our oral history project. For moreinfo, contact Robyn Achilles at

info@minidoka.org.

Japanese American Remembrance Trail Tour – Sat, Feb 28; 11:30 a.m. Wing

Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle. RSVP at: 25646p.blackbaudhosting.com/25646p/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=4516adca-b954-4810-8abf-c7ef3121b257. For more info,

contact Doan Dy at: ddy@wingluke.org.

Minidoka Memories: Stories that Connect and Heal – Tue, Mar 3; 6 p.m. Boise State University, Albertsons Library, Special Archives, 1865 W Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise, Idaho. Publication of Education and Freedom: The Diary of Superintendent Arthur

Kleinkopf, presentation about the diary, and launch of our oral history project. For

more info, contact Robyn Achilles at: info@minidoka.org.

Japanese American Remembrance Trail Tour – Sat, Mar 7; 11:30 a.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle. RSVP at: 25646p.blackbaudhosting.com/25646p/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=4516adca-b954-4810-8abf-c7ef3121b257. For more info,

contact Doan Dy at:ddy@wingluke.org.

Japanese American Remembrance Trail Tour – Sat, Mar 14; 11:30 a.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St,Seattle. RSVP at: 25646p.blackbaudhosting.com/25646p/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=4516adca-b954-4810-8abf-c7ef3121b257. For more info,

contact Doan Dy at: ddy@wingluke.org.

Japanese American Remembrance Trail Tour – Sat, Apr 11; 11:30 a.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle. RSVP at: 25646p.blackbaudhosting.com/25646p/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=4516adca-b954-4810-8abf-c7ef3121b257. For more info,

contact Doan Dy at: ddy@wingluke.org.

Japanese American Remembrance Trail Tour – Sat, Apr 18; 11:30 a.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle. RSVP at: 25646p.blackbaudhosting.com/25646p/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=4516adca-b954-4810-8abf-c7ef3121b257. For more info,

contact Doan Dy at: ddy@wingluke.org