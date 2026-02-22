Discover Nikkei 2026 Survey

Discover Nikkei is a global platform connecting Nikkei from more than 50 countries across four continents. The content is community-driven and reflects multigenerational perspectives with more than 7,500 stories ranging from daily life to those that are deeply personal. After 20 years, survey responses will help the team tell Nikkei stories, develop exciting programs, continue to improve and expand the site, participate in outreach efforts, and move well into the future. The five-minute survey is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese. Deadline to fill out survey; Sun, Mar 15.

See: www.surveymonkey.com/r/needs-your-voice.

Questions? Contact: discovernikkei.org