Home Community Discover Nikkei 2026 Survey

Discover Nikkei 2026 Survey

By
N.A.P Staff
-

Discover Nikkei is a global platform connecting Nikkei from more than 50 countries across four continents. The content is community-driven and reflects multigenerational perspectives with more than 7,500 stories ranging from daily life to those that are deeply personal. After 20 years, survey responses will help the team tell Nikkei stories, develop exciting programs, continue to improve and expand the site, participate in outreach efforts, and move well into the future. The five-minute survey is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese. Deadline to fill out survey; Sun, Mar 15.

See: www.surveymonkey.com/r/needs-your-voice.
Questions? Contact: discovernikkei.org

Previous articleMatcha Meets Fine Dining @ 84 Yesler
N.A.P Staff
N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR