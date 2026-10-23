Welcome Reception for Consul General Hirota

By Ako Mizoe

The North American Post

Washington State Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos (left) shakes hands with Consul General Tsukasa Hirota, accompanied by his wife, Naoko Hirota. Photo credit: the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle.

Newly appointed Consul General of Japan in Seattle Tsukasa Hirota and his wife, Naoko Hirota, hosted a reception on October 15 at the Consul General’s Official Residence to mark their arrival in office. The evening brought together Washington State lawmakers, military, and leaders of the local community to welcome the couple and reaffirm the longstanding ties between Japan and the Pacific Northwest.

In his remarks, Hirota, who assumed office on September 14, reflected on his personal connection to the region. Growing up near Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture, Washington State’s sister state and Seattle’s first sister city, Hirota had long felt a special affinity for the Pacific Northwest.

Guests gather in the garden of the Consul General’s Official Residence during the welcome reception. Photo credit: the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle.

He shared a particularly meaningful story about how learning of Japanese American soldiers who served in the U.S. military during World War II as a junior high school student helped shape his interest in diplomacy. He recalled how deeply their courage and history influenced him and described laying a wreath at the Nisei War Memorial Monument at Seattle’s Lake View Cemetery as his first official duty as consul general.

Hirota also highlighted the close economic, security, educational, and cultural partnerships between Japan and Washington State. Japanese companies support approximately 20,000 jobs in Washington, he noted, making Japan the state’s second-largest foreign employer after Canada. He also pointed to longstanding cooperation between Japanese suppliers and Boeing, military partnerships that contribute to Indo-Pacific security, and academic exchanges between universities.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Japan Week in Bellevue, Hirota said he was moved to see local Americans composing haiku in English, an experience that illustrated the appreciation of Japanese culture in the region.

On Oct 16, the Seattle Japanese American community welcomed Con. Gen. Hirota and his wife Naoko at the Nisei Veterans Committee hall in Seattle with Josh Ishibashi serving as the Master of Ceremony.

“When I arrived in Seattle a month ago, I didn’t feel like a stranger in a new place,” he said. “Instead, I felt as though I was being welcomed home.”

Washington State Senator Adrian Cortes of the 18th Legislative District offered welcoming remarks, finding several personal connections with the new consul general. Among them were their shared commitment to education, an appreciation for wine, and ties to Japan. Cortes noted with humor that Hirota’s qualifications as a certified sommelier particularly caught his attention as a wine enthusiast.

On behalf of his legislative colleagues, Cortes expressed enthusiasm for continued cooperation to strengthen relations between Japan and Washington State and bring prosperity to both communities.

State Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos then led the traditional kampai toast, delivering a warm and humorous welcome. She encouraged the couple to explore the beauty of the Pacific Northwest including Eastern Washington’s wineries and the region’s autumn tradition of matsutake mushroom hunting.

Santos also reflected on historical ties including the sister-state relationship with Hyogo Prefecture established in 1963. She joked that Hirota’s birthplace made him a “native nephew of Washington State.”

Turning to a more serious message, Santos emphasized the importance of enduring personal connections between the two countries. “True security of our nations depends on a true friendship,” she said, before raising a toast to the new consul general and his wife.

Following the speeches and toast, guests enjoyed a Japanese dinner buffet and conversation. Hirota and his wife circulated among attendees, exchanging greetings and getting acquainted with members of the community as the evening continued.