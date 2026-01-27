Reflections on NEVER AGAIN IS NOW Pre-No Kings Rally in Portland, Oregon

By Joni Nakayama Kimoto and Chisao Hata

Joni Nakayama Kimoto, Janice Okamoto, and Chisao Hata holding the banner leading chants along with Portland City Council Tiffany Koyama. Photo courtesy: Rich Iwasaki.

From a child of the camps…

As an elder today, who survived incarcerations at the Portland, Oregon Assembly Center and Camp Minidoka in Idaho, I participated in the NEVER AGAIN IS NOW, PRE-NO KINGS RALLY in October. It was an emotional, tearful moment for me. Helping to carry the NEVER AGAIN banner was symbolic. I felt we were marching for those who had no voice in 1942. We, as a Japanese American community, were giving rise to purposeful action for the injustices of the past and for what is happening to so many today. The chants, the spirit of the crowd, and the collective community, give me hope. I am so grateful to the organizers and volunteers who planned and made this event possible. We made history together!

Gassho,

Joni Nakayama Kimoto

a camp survivor

The community members gather in the Japanese AmericanHistorical Plaza demanding that “Never Again Is Now.” Photo courtesy: Rich Iwasaki.

At an Oregon Tsuru meeting held in October, 2025, I had a strong sense from those in attendance of fear for what lies ahead for our democracy. I also felt many had feelings that emanated from being “retraumatized” from our generational trauma and our deep losses. After 85 years, there is no magic bullet that can take away our ancestral pain. We carry our ancestors with us. I felt them then and two other times.

Several years ago, I represented the Portland Assembly Center at the opening ceremony of the Irei Project led by Reverend Duncan Williams. It was a glorious day at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California. People representing 75 concentration sites marched together with a spiritual leader in a heartfelt ceremony and community healing ritual. I stamped the Book of Names with my cousin and was suddenly overwhelmed with emotion. Rev. Williams caught me and held me for a moment. The emotion I experienced was not solely mine–it was ancestral, as if my ancestors, and my family’s sadness and loss were pulsing through me. I experienced the same feeling again as I lead the NEVER AGAIN IS NOW pre-rally to NO KINGS later in October. I stopped marching and looked at camp survivor, Joni, who was 3 years old in the Portland Assembly Center. We cried together and knew the tears were for and from our ancestors. As an artist, iti s vital for me to tell our stories. As a Healing Circle facilitator, it is vital to share our pain and joy. As an Asian American, I proudly carry the sign “Our History IS American History.”

We organized NEVER AGAIN IS NOW in less than 18 days! It felt imperative to do so as our community has been retraumatized with the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Portland, and with the rise in fear for our neighbors who are today’s “problem” .

A group of us gathered at the Japanese American Historical Plaza in Portland for the NEVER AGAIN IS NOW pre-rally to the NO KINGS RALLY. We passed out yellow bandanas and yellow signs which Oregon Rises Above Hate provided. We circled together and marched together along the river walk to the NO KINGS starting point at the Battleship Oregon Memorial. Portland City Councilmember Tiffany Koyama said a few words. The security team handed out agreements and introduced themselves. Nobuko Miyamoto wrote a chant for us, “Stronger Together.” Seventy-five to one hundred of us gathered around the large stone that lists the names of the ten main Japanese incarceration camps in America. We then marched together behind a NEVER AGAIN banner. There was a sense of pride and participants said it was uplifting! Power to the people!

Chisao Hata

a Tsuru organizer