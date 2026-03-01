Mayor Wilson Seeks Candidate for International Special Review District Board

By Zachary Pullin and Rebecca Frestedt

NAP Contributors

City of Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson seeks a new member for the International Special Review District (ISRD) Board and invites the community who care deeply about the Seattle Chinatown-International District to come forward. Serving on the board is a way for residents to shape decisions that affect their own neighborhoods—because “this is your city”.

One of the ISRD Board’s two mayoral appointments is currently open. Candidates who have an architectural background, experience in historic preservation, and a connection to the Chinatown-International District and its future are encouraged to apply.

The board plays a vital role in how the neighborhood evolves. It reviews proposed exterior alterations, new construction, and street improvements. It also helps ensure that growth strengthens the architectural character, cultural heritage, and everyday life of one of Seattle’s most historic communities. The board makes recommendations to the Seattle Department of Neighborhood’s Director, grounding city decisions in community voice and lived experience.

Serving on the ISRD Board is a chance to be directly involved in decisions that affect neighbors, small businesses, and shared spaces. Board meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 4:30 p.m., and typically last one to three hours. Members generally commit five to six hours per month. Meetings take place both virtually and in-person, and members may serve on additional committees as needed.

The seven-member board includes five elected members, two appointed by the mayor and all confirmed by Seattle City Council. The elected board includes:

Two members who own property in the Chinatown-International District or who own or work for businesses located in the district

Two members who are residents (including tenants) or have a demonstrated commitment to the well-being of the Chinatown-International District community

One member-at-large

Applicants must be Seattle residents. The board members serve without compensation.

Community members who want to help steward the Chinatown-International District through thoughtful, community-centered decision-making are encouraged to apply. Letters of interest and resumes must be submitted by Monday, March 2. Please email your letter and resume to: rebecca.frestedt@seattle.gov. (Reference the International Special Review District in the subject line.) Electronic submissions are preferred, if possible.

To submit a paper copy, please address them to:

Rebecca Frestedt

International Special Review District

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

P.O. Box 94649 Seattle, WA 98124-4649

For more information, contact Rebecca Frestedt at 206-684-0226.