Home Event Calligrapher Chiyo Sanada Exhibits Work at YOROSHIKU

Calligrapher Chiyo Sanada Exhibits Work at YOROSHIKU

By
N.A.P Staff
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Olympia-based calligrapher Chiyo Sanada is exhibiting her work at YOROSHIKU Japanese Restaurant in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood through the end of November, where visitors can enjoy shodo alongside Japanese cuisine. Sanada, who moved to Washington 26 years ago, leads calligraphy workshops and serves as a lead presenter for the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington’s Japan in the Schools program.

▪️Exhibition details
Dates: Ongoing through the end of November
Location: YOROSHIKU Japanese Restaurant
1913 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Artist website: chiyosanada.com

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N.A.P Staff
N.A.P Staff
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The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

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