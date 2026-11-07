Calligrapher Chiyo Sanada Exhibits Work at YOROSHIKU

Olympia-based calligrapher Chiyo Sanada is exhibiting her work at YOROSHIKU Japanese Restaurant in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood through the end of November, where visitors can enjoy shodo alongside Japanese cuisine. Sanada, who moved to Washington 26 years ago, leads calligraphy workshops and serves as a lead presenter for the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington’s Japan in the Schools program.

▪️Exhibition details

Dates: Ongoing through the end of November

Location: YOROSHIKU Japanese Restaurant

1913 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Artist website: chiyosanada.com