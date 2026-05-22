Calendar from May 22nd Print Issue

Influences: Japanese Prints and Northwest Art – Now-Jun 7; Wed–Sun; 11a.m.–5 p.m., closed Mon–Tue. Cascadia Art Museum, 290 Sunset Ave S, #E, Edmonds. Exploring the influences and interconnections between Japanese prints and early 20th century NW art in painting, photography, and printmaking. For more info, see: www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/influences-japanese-prints-and-northwest-art.
Minidoka on Our Minds – Now-Jun 14, Wed-Sat; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. The Minidoka National Historic Site, part of the National Park Service, celebrates 25 years of preservation where Nikkei from OR and WA were incarcerated during World War II. Artwork by survivors, descendants, and Japanese American youth explore the park’s history and its importance as a site of memory. See: https://jamo.org/minidoka.
Tadaima: “I’m Home!” exhibition – Now-Jul 12; open daily 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of History and Industry, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle. Bringing Seattle’s Girls’ and Boys’ Day Dolls home. Exhibition reconnects the dolls with their traditional role of protecting and blessing children. It invites visitors to celebrate the resilience, memory, and enduring traditions of the Japanese American community. For more info, contact: information@mohai.org or 206-324-1126 or see: https://mohai.org/exhibits/tadaima-im-home.
Beyond Mysticism: The Modern Northwest exhibition – Now–Aug 2; Wed, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thu, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Fri–Sun, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Mon-Tue, closed. Seattle Art Museum, 1300 1st Ave, Seattle. Featuring over 150 works by renowned artists including Morris Graves, Mark Tobey, Georgia O’Keeffe, and Salvador Dalí among others who helped to shape a vibrant and distinctive art movement. From Malcolm Roberts to Kenjiro Nomura, George Tsukakawa, Kamekichi Tokita, Paul Horiuchi, and Fay Chong learned how NW artists applied their regional perspective to broader artistic developments to create a new form of American Modernism. See: www.seattleartmuseum.org/whats-on/exhibitions/beyond-mysticism-the-modern-northwest.
Obukan Judo: A 100-Year Portland Legacy – Now-Aug 30; Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.–5 p.m. Oregon Historical Society, 1200 SW Park Ave, Portland. One of the oldest continuously operating judo schools in the U.S. Founded in 1926 by Portland’s Japanese community, the dojo has served generations as a place to practice judo while fostering discipline, respect, and connection. For more info, see: www.ohs.org/museum/exhibits/obukan-judo.cfm.
Asian Breast Cancer Survivor? – CAI study is an online cancer pain management program for those who identify as Korean, Taiwanese, Chinese or Japanese and have experienced pain and depressive symptoms. Earn up to $150 for 3 mos. Call or text 512-500-8144, call 512-232-2142 or e-mail cai.help@austin.utexas.edu. Also, see: https://cai.research.nursing.utexas.edu.
BY THE BEAT Announces New Original Song “Double Vision” – The group embarks upon the road to their major label debut scheduled for 2027. This track is ambitious that blends electro-house rhythms with rap and vocals. The result is a cool, elegant dance track where you can almost feel the breath of the four members.
Official YouTube channel
https://youtube.com/live/409rTJuVAcM
Double Vision streaming platform list: URL
https://BY-THE-BEAT.lnk.to/DoubleVisionPR
Double Vision music video: URL
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGYLtyakmlM
JFF Theater – Free. Easy 3-step sign-up at: https://en.jff.jpf.go.jp/mypage/register_account/. Japan Foundation launched JFF Theater – an online streaming platform to further popularize Japanese films and videos around the world with multilingual subtitles all free of charge.
APANO (Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon) and APANO Action Fund accepting new board nominations. Serving is an opportunity to help shape advocacy strategy, support organizational growth, and be part of a broader movement working toward justice and collective power. Complete the following survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe_RYh3bDKOILn2mu7HV8_8hgtudvuXKFXmAc-kjFrmo09eLQ/viewform. For more info, contact the Nominating Committee at: apano.nominating@apano.org.
Keepin’ PPACE Podcast! – Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon’s first-ever podcast series. Dedicated to community, collective power, and critical conversations for Oregon’s Asian and Asian American communities. Hear from elected leaders, movers, and shakers throughout the state as we tackle these important issues. Tune in to stay informed, get inspired, and keep building power together. Find us anywhere you listen to podcasts. Subscribe at: www.youtube.com/@APANOAF.
Hillsboro Hops Night (minor league baseball team) – Thu, May 14; 6:35 p.m. New Hops Ballpark, 4530 NE Century Blvd, Hillsboro. Asian American and Pacific Islander Night. From elaborate pregame performances to cultural showcases. Stop by the APANO table. For every ticket sold through this offer, a $5 donation will be given to APANO. Access code: HOMERUN. Register at: https://pa.exchange/marketplace/2c6525a8-1d6d-11f1-a67c-3bc9a141d9fe/storefront/2c65271a-1d6d-11f1-a688-c57959ab37bd?
Musical Adaptation of Hotel on the Corner or Bitter and Sweet – Sun, May 24; 2 p.m. Langston Hughes Cultural Arts Center, 104 17th Ave S, Seattle. Benefit performance. See event and ticket info at: www.eventbrite.com/e/hotel-on-the-corner-of-bitter-and-sweet-a-new-musical-tickets-1986370804548.
NVC Memorial Day Program – Mon, May 25; 10-11 a.m. Lake View Cemetery, 1554 15th Ave E, Seattle. Nisei Veterans Committee will be hosting the annual Memorial Day program with guest speakers honoring Nisei (Japanese American) men and women who served in the U.S. military throughout the years. For more info, contact: 206-322-1122 or info@nvcfoundation.org or info@seattlenvc.org.
Celebrate Japanese Heritage Night – Mon, May 25; 4-6 p.m. Rolling Bay Presbyterian Church, 11042 Sunrise Dr NE, Bainbridge Island. Part of the island’s 3rd Annual Asian Arts & Heritage Festival. The Misadventures of a Nisei Week Queen short film with panel discussion about the island’s Japanese assembly centers. Meet filmmaker Sharon Yamato, with performances by youth vocalist Micaela Omoto and dancer Emma Usui-Villareal. Tickets at: https://givebutter.com/japanese-heritage-night-sbvdpi or https://aahfestival.org/ or contact: hello@aahfestival.org.
Small Business Spring Free Workshop Series – Entity Selections and Other Legal Considerations with Bryson Davis, principal attorney at Principia Business Law – Thu, May 28; 12-1 p.m. APANO (Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon), 8188 SE Division St, Portland. Hybrid workshop for new and seasoned small business owners. Workshop is tailored for any stage in owning a business. Reach out to us at smallbusiness@apano.org for interpretation and other access needs. Free and register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1215kZoGZBtTZH-4cONOq-jVILlchGmvD6e8JUd7Yglw/viewform?edit_requested=true.
14th Annual Seattle Asian American (AA) Film Festival – Fri-Sun, May 29-31. SAAFF, 1515 – 12th Ave, Seattle. Films, filmmaker conversations, and celebrations highlighting AA, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander voices. For more info and tickets, see: bit.ly/saaff2026.
Fri, May 29 – Opening night, Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle.
Sat-Sun, May 30-31 – Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, 104 17th Ave South, Seattle.
Mon-Sun, Jun 1-7 – Virtual screenings on Eventive: https://eventive.org/virtual.
Squares.Works Pop-Up – Sat, May 30; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle. Founded in 2024, Drew and Minji’s products are inspired by functional design and special interests (e.g., nostalgic games, ghost cats). Goods include hand-drawn stickers, magnets, clicky keychains, home/houseplant decor, headphone stands, and funky lamps! They use 3D printing, resin printing, and hand-built ceramics as the main mediums. The museum Marketplace store and pop-up shop are free and open to the public during the museum’s operating hours. (General admission is required for museum exhibit viewing.) For more info, see: www.wingluke.org/eventscalendar/may26-squaresworks-popup.
One Book, One Coast: Scott Kurashige – Sat, May 30, 2-3:30 p.m. Central Library, Level 1 Microsoft Auditorium, 1000 4th Ave, Seattle. Part of the One Book, One Coast shared reading initiative. Kurashige will discuss his new book “American Peril: The Violent History of Anti-Asian Racism” about the long history of anti-Asian violence in America and how we can learn to build lasting solidarity. Registration is required at: www.eventbrite.com/e/scott-kurashige-discusses-american-peril-tickets-1984166683964?aff=oddtdtcreator.
James K. Okubo Memorial Bench Dedication – Sat, May 30, 1-4 p.m. Nikkei NW, Memorial Park, 2700 King St, Bellingham. This bench is the first permanent recognition of Okubo in Whatcom County who was the only Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from Whatcom. He remains virtually unknown and unrecognized in the place that nurtured his unbreakable roots as an American citizen with an unquestioned duty to country. For more info, e-mail: sfgmi200@gmail.com or call: 360-820-2253.
One Book, One Coast: George Takei Event Watch Parties – Sun, May 31, 2-3 p.m. Central Library, Greenwood Branch, and Southwest Branch in Seattle; and online. Join us at library locations or online for watch parties of a livestream event with George Takei, actor, activist, and author of “They Called Us Enemy.” The discussion will explore his memoir, what it means to be a good neighbor and citizen in the face of overwhelming challenges, and how shared books and stories build stronger communities. Takei will be in conversation with Los Angeles County Librarian and Director Dr. Skye Patrick, and Long Beach Public Library Director Cathy de Leon. Registration required for the online program at: https://library-lacounty-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ek6Fa2kxSjq1vs_BvlyHRg#/registration. Questions? Contact: spl.org/ask or 206-386-4636.
Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066 – Sun, May 31, 4-6 p.m., free, online. Densho and Community Documentary Night will host a conversation about the documentary. Director Jon Osaki will join the Q&A. Register to receive the Zoom link at: www.eventbrite.com/e/special-virtual-documentary-night-tickets-1983682974175. Make sure to watch the film in advance at: www.pbs.org/video/alternative-facts-the-lies-of-executive-order-9066-s9lgmk.
Ikebana Flower Arranging – Sat, Jun 13; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Minidoka National Historic Site, 1428 Hunt Rd, Jerome, ID. Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement guided by principles of minimalism, asymmetry, and harmony with nature. Come experience, connect, and learn why ikebana was so important to those incarcerated at Minidoka. For more info, see: www.minidoka.org/event-details/ikebana-flower-arranging-2.
Kubota Garden Kid Naturalist – Sat, Jun 6; 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Kubota Garden, 9817 55th Ave S, Seattle. Free. Hands-on learning in science, community and nature for kids ages 7-11. Spots limited and registration is required. Registration opens May 2. Questions? Contact: sophia@kubotagarden.org or www.kubotagarden.org/event-details/kubota-garden-kid-naturalist.
Seattle’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ Schedule:
Mon, Jun 15, 12 p.m. Bel v. Egy (Group G)
Fri, Jun 19, 12 p.m. USA v. Aus (Group D)
Wed, Jun 24, 12 p.m. Bos/Herz v. Qat (Group B)
Fri, Jun 26, 8 p.m. Egy v. Irn (Group G)
Wed, Jul 1, 1 p.m. Match 82
Mon, Jul 6, 5 p.m. Match 94
Ayame Kai Summer Market – Sat, Jun 20; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tukwila Community Center (outdoor parking area), 12424 42nd Ave S, Tukwila. Lively day of shopping, entertainment, and cultural connection. Japanese vintage goods, handmade items, and offerings from over 20 local vendors. Also bake sale, raffle, live music, and hula performances. Proceeds support Keiro Northwest’s programs and residents including Nikkei Manor assisted living and the Kokoro Kai adult day program. Learn more: www.ayamekaimarket.org.
Dementia Seminar – Fri, Jun 26; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 – 6th Ave S, Seattle. Free. Ken Nishino, M.D. will provide an overview of dementia of how it is diagnosed and managed. Topics include new blood tests identifying signs of Alzheimer’s disease at an earlier stage and recently approved medications. The goal is better understanding of dementia and to feel empowered having informed conversations with doctors. The seminar is in English but Japanese staff will be available. Questions? Contact: 206-726-6474 or tfaasuamalie@keironw.org.