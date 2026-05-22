Calendar from May 22nd Print Issue

ONGOING

Influences: Japanese Prints and Northwest Art – Now-Jun 7; Wed–Sun; 11a.m.–5 p.m., closed Mon–Tue. Cascadia Art Museum, 290 Sunset Ave S, #E, Edmonds. Exploring the influences and interconnections between Japanese prints and early 20th century NW art in painting, photography, and printmaking. For more info, see: www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/influences-japanese-prints-and-northwest-art.

Minidoka on Our Minds – Now-Jun 14, Wed-Sat; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. The Minidoka National Historic Site, part of the National Park Service, celebrates 25 years of preservation where Nikkei from OR and WA were incarcerated during World War II. Artwork by survivors, descendants, and Japanese American youth explore the park’s history and its importance as a site of memory. See: https://jamo.org/minidoka.

Tadaima: “I’m Home!” exhibition – Now-Jul 12; open daily 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of History and Industry, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle. Bringing Seattle’s Girls’ and Boys’ Day Dolls home. Exhibition reconnects the dolls with their traditional role of protecting and blessing children. It invites visitors to celebrate the resilience, memory, and enduring traditions of the Japanese American community. For more info, contact: information@mohai.org or 206-324-1126 or see: https://mohai.org/exhibits/tadaima-im-home.

Beyond Mysticism: The Modern Northwest exhibition – Now–Aug 2; Wed, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thu, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Fri–Sun, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Mon-Tue, closed. Seattle Art Museum, 1300 1st Ave, Seattle. Featuring over 150 works by renowned artists including Morris Graves, Mark Tobey, Georgia O’Keeffe, and Salvador Dalí among others who helped to shape a vibrant and distinctive art movement. From Malcolm Roberts to Kenjiro Nomura, George Tsukakawa, Kamekichi Tokita, Paul Horiuchi, and Fay Chong learned how NW artists applied their regional perspective to broader artistic developments to create a new form of American Modernism. See: www.seattleartmuseum.org/whats-on/exhibitions/beyond-mysticism-the-modern-northwest.

Obukan Judo: A 100-Year Portland Legacy – Now-Aug 30; Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.–5 p.m. Oregon Historical Society, 1200 SW Park Ave, Portland. One of the oldest continuously operating judo schools in the U.S. Founded in 1926 by Portland’s Japanese community, the dojo has served generations as a place to practice judo while fostering discipline, respect, and connection. For more info, see: www.ohs.org/museum/exhibits/obukan-judo.cfm.

Asian Breast Cancer Survivor? – CAI study is an online cancer pain management program for those who identify as Korean, Taiwanese, Chinese or Japanese and have experienced pain and depressive symptoms. Earn up to $150 for 3 mos. Call or text 512-500-8144, call 512-232-2142 or e-mail cai.help@austin.utexas.edu. Also, see: https://cai.research.nursing.utexas.edu.

BY THE BEAT Announces New Original Song “Double Vision” – The group embarks upon the road to their major label debut scheduled for 2027. This track is ambitious that blends electro-house rhythms with rap and vocals. The result is a cool, elegant dance track where you can almost feel the breath of the four members.

Official YouTube channel

https://youtube.com/live/409rTJuVAcM

Double Vision streaming platform list: URL

https://BY-THE-BEAT.lnk.to/DoubleVisionPR

Double Vision music video: URL

www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGYLtyakmlM

JFF Theater – Free. Easy 3-step sign-up at: https://en.jff.jpf.go.jp/mypage/register_account/. Japan Foundation launched JFF Theater – an online streaming platform to further popularize Japanese films and videos around the world with multilingual subtitles all free of charge.

APANO (Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon) and APANO Action Fund accepting new board nominations. Serving is an opportunity to help shape advocacy strategy, support organizational growth, and be part of a broader movement working toward justice and collective power. Complete the following survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe_RYh3bDKOILn2mu7HV8_8hgtudvuXKFXmAc-kjFrmo09eLQ/viewform. For more info, contact the Nominating Committee at: apano.nominating@apano.org.

Keepin’ PPACE Podcast! – Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon’s first-ever podcast series. Dedicated to community, collective power, and critical conversations for Oregon’s Asian and Asian American communities. Hear from elected leaders, movers, and shakers throughout the state as we tackle these important issues. Tune in to stay informed, get inspired, and keep building power together. Find us anywhere you listen to podcasts. Subscribe at: www.youtube.com/@APANOAF.