Event Calendar from April 24th Print Issue

ONGOING

Kento Nakajima – releases his highly-anticipated sophomore album “Idol 1st”. Now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more! Click here for local platform options :https://kentonakajima.lnk.to/ IDOL1STSpecialEdition . Watch official music video for special collaboration track “Gods’ Play” featuring superstar singer and comedienne Naomi Watanabe: www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7YUrJ0EOg0 . A physical disc version of “Idol 1st” is also available wherever Japanese CDs are sold including SKU-exclusive bonus songs and behind-the-scenes video content across three separate formats.

Japan International and ODK Media, Inc. announced the launch of Channel Oishii. It is the first Japanese food and lifestyle channel on the platform. It offers a 24/7 line-up of programming including drama, films, documentaries, and anime bringing viewers the flavors, places, and stories that make Japanese food culture so “oishii.” Channel Oishii is available free on Amasian TV in the U.S. and Canada on Channel 500. Viewers can watch the live stream and AVOD via smart TV, mobile devices or on the web at https://amasian.tv/live/channgel-oishii.

YOSHIKI L.A. Concerts, Tickets on Sale Now – Following his April performances in Tokyo, the second installment of YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 will take place in Los Angeles this summer under the titles “SCARLET NIGHT” and “VIOLET NIGHT.” Each of the two nights will feature a different set list. Concert will be on July 16 and July 17, 8 p.m. at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Tickets: $44.50-$199. Info: yoshiki.net/disneyhall2026

APRIL

Nobuko Miyamoto – Thu, Apr 30; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. UW Kelly Ethnic Cultural Theater (ECC), 3940 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle. Free, open to all. Documentary film A Song in Movement . Work of visionary, artist-activist who changed Asian America forever. 6:30 p.m. mini concert – Miyamoto performs with Derek Nakamoto. 7:00 p.m. reception. ECC: 206-543-4635 or ecc@ uw.edu.

7th Annual Mukai Haiku Festival – Sun, Apr 26; 2 p.m. Mukai Farm & Garden, 18017 107th Ave SW, Vashon. Haiku on display. Categories: Mukai centennial, food, and young poets. Haiku takes many form but for the traditional three-line poems with the 5–7–5 syllable pattern and in the words of Matsuo Bashō, “simply what is happening in this place at this moment.” For more info, contact: info@mukaifarmandgarden.org or 206-463-1984 or see: mukaifarmandgarden.org .

MAY

Spring Plant Sale – Sat, May 2; 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Kubota Garden, 9817 55th Ave S, Seattle. Browse and shop a curated selection of unique plants with available guidance from garden experts. Proceeds benefit Kubota Garden Foundation. Reservations not required. Questions? Contact: info@kubotagarden.org or see: www.kubotagarden.org/event-details/spring-plant-sale.

Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Island Heritage Month Celebration – Sat, May 2; 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Seattle Center, Armory Food & Event Hall, 305 Harrison Street, Seattle. Free, all ages, performances, food, art, and interactive activities. The popular Alan Sugiyama “Hum Bow Eating Contest” emceed by John Chen at 2 p.m. and interactive trivia sessions hosted by Dr. Jerry Nguyen. KEXP radio will broadcast live from the event. Festival-wide scavenger hunt, vendor and sponsor booths, gashapon and claw machines, and more. See: https://seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/aanhpi-heritage-month-celebration.

Honoring Our Legacies – Sat, May 2; 6-9:30 p.m.Museum of Flight, 9404 E Marginal Wy S, Seattle. Denise Louie Education Center celebrating its 48th anniversary with an evening centered on honoring legacies. Families, cultures, and community leaders whose stories continue to shape and strengthen our work. Also, honoring Dream Awardees. Register at: https://Deniselouie.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2026DeniseLouieDinnerAuction.

A Place for What We Lose:A Daughter’s Return to Tule Lake – Tue, May5; 7-8:15p.m. Seattle Central Library, Level 1, Microsoft Auditorium, 1000 4th Ave, Seattle.As part of the One Book, One Coast shared reading initiative, hear local author Tamiko Nimura discuss her new memoir. A deeply affecting memoir of reckoning with a father’s death and the Japanese American incarceration. Registration required at:www.eventbrite.com/e/tamiko-nimura-discusses-a-place-for-what-we-lose-tickets-1983914134582?aff=oddtdtcreator. For more info, contact: 206-386-4636 or chat at: spl.org/Ask or see: www.spl.org/using-the-library/ask-us.

Small Business Resilience Seminar – Tue, May 5; 6-7 p.m. Nisei Veterans Committee Memorial Hall, 1212 S King St, Seattle. Hosted by Japan-America Society of the St of WA. Free seminar will discuss minimum wage, tips, service charges, and overtime. Specialist from WA Dept. of Labor & Industries will explain employees’ rights. In English and Japanese. Advance registration required at: www.jassw.org/landiworkers01.

Hayato Sumino (Cateen), piano – Thu, May 7; 8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 601 Smithe St, Vancouver, B.C. A phenomenon known on YouTube as “Cateen”. Young Japanese artist earned tens of millions of views for his interpretations of classical masterworks as well as his own original compositions. Remarkable pianist and composer breathes new life into the term “virtuoso”. Tickets at: https://purchase.vanrecital.com/EventAvailability?WebEventId=SUMINO.



Matsuri – Sat, May 9; 3-8 p.m. University of Washington, 1410 NE Campus Parkway, Seattle. Japanese Student Association (JSA) needs volunteers for their upcoming event. Largest event JSA holds annually including Japanese street food, festival games, live performances, and more. E-mail: jsa.at.uw@gmail.com.

BonsaiFEST! – Sat-Sun, May 9–10; 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S 336th St, Federal Way. Free outdoor programming, demonstrations, vendors, food, and hands-on activities for all ages. For more info, see: https://pacificbonsaimuseum.org/events/bonsai-fest-2026.

Haiku Workshop & Contest – Thu, May 14; 6 p.m. Join an online Haiku workshop with Michael Dylan Welch. Haiku Contest (Japanese & English) is open worldwide! Submit by May 24. Winners will be announced at Japan Fair in Bellevue Jun 27–28, published online, and awarded gift cards. For more info, see: www.japanfairus.org.

Walk for Rice – Sat, May 16; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Seward Park, 5900 Lk WA Blvd S, Seattle. The walk brings communities together to support the Asian Counseling and Referral Service Food Bank with Asian food. Free parking/shuttle 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.at ACRS, 3639 MLK Jr Wy S, Seattle. Be a sponsor at: acrsevents@acrs.org or volunteer at: volunteer@acrs.org. Register at: give.acrs.org/event/2026.-walk-for-rice/e755534.

Annual Commemoration of Day of Exile – Sat, May 16; 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Ober Park, 17130 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon. Anniversary of forced exile of Nikkei from Vashon Island in 1942. Sculpture designed by Miya Sukune will be dedicated depicting stories of Vashon Japanese American families as they were expelled from their homes. 1 p.m. small reception celebrating the new sculpture and welcoming descendants who will be attending. For more info, see: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/events/vashon-remembers-the-day-of-exile/.

Japanese College Fair – Tue-Thu, May 19-21; 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Lighthouse will host the online, free event each evening. Open to anyone interested. Eight universities are scheduled to participate including Aoyama Gakuin University, Doshisha University, and Temple University Japan Campus. Live sessions in both English and Japanese. Provides the latest information on university admissions, scholarship opportunities, fall enrollment, and support services for international students. Individual consultations with each university will be available by appointment. Contact: seminar@us-lighthouse.com (Attn: Nakamura). Registration & Details: (Japanese) https://japan-universities.com/event/collegefair.html or (English) https://japan-universities.com/en/event/collegefair.html.

Musical Adaptation of Hotel on the Corner or Bitter and Sweet – Sun, May 24; 2 p.m. Langston Hughes Cultural Arts Center, 104 17th Ave S, Seattle. Benefit performance. See event and ticket info at: www.eventbrite.com/e/hotel-on-the-corner-of-bitter-and-sweet-a-new-musical-tickets-1986370804548.

Celebrate Japanese Heritage Night – Mon, May 25; 4-6 p.m. Rolling Bay Presbyterian Church, 11042 Sunrise Dr NE, Bainbridge Island. Part of the island’s 3rd Annual Asian Arts & Heritage Festival. The Misadventures of a Nisei Week Queen short film with panel discussion about the island’s Japanese assembly centers. Meet filmmaker Sharon Yamato, with performances by youth vocalist Micaela Omoto and dancer Emma Usui-Villareal. Tickets at: https://givebutter.com/japanese-heritage-night-sbvdpi or https://aahfestival.org/ or contact: hello@aahfestival.org.

14th Annual Seattle Asian American (AA) Film Festival – Fri-Sun, May 29-31. Films, filmmaker conversations, and celebrations highlighting AA, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander voices. For more info and tickets, see: bit.ly/saaff2026.

Fri, May 29 – Opening night, Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle.

Sat-Sun, May 30-31 – Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, 104 17th Ave S, Seattle.

Mon-Sun, Jun 1-7 – Virtual screenings on Eventive: https://eventive.org/virtual.

One Book, One Coast: Scott Kurashige – Sat, May 30, 2-3:30 p.m. Central Library, Level 1 Microsoft Auditorium, 1000 4th Ave, Seattle. Part of the One Book, One Coast reading initiative. Kurashige will discuss his new book “American Peril: The Violent History of Anti-Asian Racism” on the long anti-Asian violence history in America and how we can build lasting solidarity. Registration is required at: www.eventbrite.com/e/scott-kurashige-discusses-american-peril-tickets-1984166683964?aff=oddtdtcreator.

One Book, One Coast: George Takei Event Watch Parties – Sun, May 31, 2-3 p.m. Central Library, Greenwood Branch, and Southwest Branch in Seattle; and online. Join us at library locations or online for watch parties of a livestream event with George Takei, actor, activist, and author of “They Called Us Enemy.” The discussion will explore his memoir, what it means to be a good neighbor and citizen in the face of overwhelming challenges, and how shared books and stories build stronger communities. Takei will be in conversation with Los Angeles County Librarian and Director Dr. Skye Patrick, and Long Beach Public Library Director Cathy de Leon. Registration required for the online program at: https://library-lacounty-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ek6Fa2kxSjq1vs_BvlyHRg#/registration. Questions? Contact: spl.org/ask or 206-386-4636.