Event Calendar from Feburary 27th Print Issue

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE (DOR) – CONTINUATION (from NAP January issue) The remaining events commemorate U.S. Executive Order 9066 signed by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt on February 19, 1942. During World War II, 120,000 Japanese/Japanese Americans from the U.S. West Coast were forcibly removed from their homes into incarceration camps. These events will be a time to reflect, have a dialogue, and educate the public.

David Neiwert Author Visit: The American Experience of Bellevue’s Japanese American Families (with Alice Ito) – Sun, Mar 1; 1 p.m. Bellevue Public Library, 1111 – 110th Ave NE, Bellevue. For more info, see: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/69798e3cd34a4e759283ccb9 or contact Darcy Ruppert at daruppert@kcls.org.

Minidoka Memories: Stories that Connect and Heal – Tue, Mar 3; 6 p.m. Boise State University, Albertsons Library, Special Archives, 1865 W Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise, Idaho. Publication of Education and Freedom: The Diary of Superintendent Arthur Kleinkopf presentation about the diary and launch of an oral history project. For more info, contact Robyn Achilles at: info@minidoka.org. Also, see: www.minidoka.org/events-overview.

Japanese American Remembrance Trail Tour – Sat, Mar 7 & 14; 11:30 a.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle. See: Wing Luke Museum: Japanese American Trail Tour at: 25646p.blackbaudhosting.com/25646p/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=4516adca-b954-4810-8abf-c7ef3121b257. For more info, contact Doan Dy at: ddy@wingluke.org.

ONGOING

Annual Minidoka Pilgrimage – Thu evening, Jul 9 – Sun morning, Jul 12. Returning to Twin Falls and the Minidoka National Historic Site. Registration begins March 1, 12 p.m. at: www.minidokapilgrimage.org/2026-minidoka-pilgrimage. For more info, contact: information@minidokapilgrimage.org or 206-499-2499. Call for Speakers – accepting applications at: https://bit.ly/2026MinidokaEducation. Deadline is Apr 6. Also, accepting applications for Youth Fellowship Program. See: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdbNx8CZCTAulmH17hD_hCq-5bBUW19hvxaSIJUGCBLAjKLgw/viewform. Deadline is Mar 25. TADAIMA: “I’m Home” exhibition – Now-Apr 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily. Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle. 1942, Japanese American families facing forced incarceration entrusted their Japanese dolls to Bailey Gatzert Elementary School in Seattle for safekeeping. Most were never reclaimed after the war. Recent research from MOHAI’s collection and recent interviews of Japanese American survivors and their descendants by artist Miya Sukune. Floral installation inspired by hanachōzu (floating flowers in water basin) and found at Japanese temples is also featured. More than 150 volunteers contributed to this display. Serves as a Day of Remembrance offering (Feb 19). Info: https://mohai.org/exhibits/tadaima-im-home Nikkei Manor Assisted Living – Currently accepting short-term, spend downs and direct Medicaid admissions for a limited time. Please inquire about immediate openings at: 206-726-6460 or www.nikkeimanor.org.

MARCH