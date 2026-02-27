Event Calendar from Feburary 27th Print Issue

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE (DOR) – CONTINUATION (from NAP January issue)
The remaining events commemorate U.S. Executive Order 9066 signed by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt on February 19, 1942. During World War II, 120,000 Japanese/Japanese Americans from the U.S. West Coast were forcibly removed from their homes into incarceration camps. These events will be a time to reflect, have a dialogue, and educate the public.
David Neiwert Author Visit: The American Experience of Bellevue’s Japanese American Families (with Alice Ito) – Sun, Mar 1; 1 p.m. Bellevue Public Library, 1111 – 110th Ave NE, Bellevue. For more info, see: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/69798e3cd34a4e759283ccb9 or contact Darcy Ruppert at daruppert@kcls.org.
Minidoka Memories: Stories that Connect and Heal – Tue, Mar 3; 6 p.m. Boise State University, Albertsons Library, Special Archives, 1865 W Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise, Idaho. Publication of Education and Freedom: The Diary of Superintendent Arthur Kleinkopf presentation about the diary and launch of an oral history project. For more info, contact Robyn Achilles at: info@minidoka.org. Also, see: www.minidoka.org/events-overview.
Japanese American Remembrance Trail Tour – Sat, Mar 7 & 14; 11:30 a.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle. See: Wing Luke Museum: Japanese American Trail Tour at: 25646p.blackbaudhosting.com/25646p/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=4516adca-b954-4810-8abf-c7ef3121b257. For more info, contact Doan Dy at: ddy@wingluke.org.
Annual Minidoka Pilgrimage – Thu evening, Jul 9 – Sun morning, Jul 12. Returning to Twin Falls and the Minidoka National Historic Site. Registration begins March 1, 12 p.m. at: www.minidokapilgrimage.org/2026-minidoka-pilgrimage. For more info, contact: information@minidokapilgrimage.org or 206-499-2499. Call for Speakers – accepting applications at: https://bit.ly/2026MinidokaEducation. Deadline is Apr 6. Also, accepting applications for Youth Fellowship Program. See: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdbNx8CZCTAulmH17hD_hCq-5bBUW19hvxaSIJUGCBLAjKLgw/viewform. Deadline is Mar 25.
TADAIMA: “I’m Home” exhibition – Now-Apr 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily. Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle. 1942, Japanese American families facing forced incarceration entrusted their Japanese dolls to Bailey Gatzert Elementary School in Seattle for safekeeping. Most were never reclaimed after the war. Recent research from MOHAI’s collection and recent interviews of Japanese American survivors and their descendants by artist Miya Sukune. Floral installation inspired by hanachōzu (floating flowers in water basin) and found at Japanese temples is also featured. More than 150 volunteers contributed to this display. Serves as a Day of Remembrance offering (Feb 19). Info: https://mohai.org/exhibits/tadaima-im-home
Nikkei Manor Assisted Living – Currently accepting short-term, spend downs and direct Medicaid admissions for a limited time. Please inquire about immediate openings at: 206-726-6460 or www.nikkeimanor.org.
2026 Seattle JACL Scholarship – Six scholarships support students in continuing their education. Graduating high school seniors, current undergraduate, graduate, and medical school students are eligible to apply. All applications and supplemental documents are due Mon, Mar 2. For more info, see: http://seattlejacl.org/programs/scholarships.
National Family Dentention Webinar for Japanese Americans – Mon, Mar 2; 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. As the Day of Remembrance is being honored, Japanese Americans remember the impact on incarcerating families. Join Tsuru for Solidarity for an interactive webinar on the history of family detention and how Japanese Americans can join families inside S. Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley to end family detention. See: https://actionnetwork.org/events/tsuru-for-solidarity-national-family-detention-webinar.
Leaving Our Island Day 2026 – Wed, Mar 4; 9:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Sonoji Sakai Intermediate School, 9343 Sportsman Club Rd NE, Bainbridge Island. Students studying WWII Japanese American (JA) exclusion and incarceration on Bainbridge Island and other W. Coast JAs through literature and Living Voices performance. 10-11:45 a.m. – Please join panel discussions in stories and Q&As to 6th grade classrooms. 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. – Join in for lunch and informal chats. 1:00-1:45 p.m. – Listen or lead book club study groups as students discuss titles related to Japanese American exclusion. Contact Iris White at: iwhite@bisd303.org or 206-780-6503.
Japanese Video Gaming Culture Crossing the Pacific seminar – Wed, Mar 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free. University of Washington, Kane Hall 210, 4069 Spokane Lane NE, Seattle. Japan-America Society of the St of WA presents lectures/discussions about the process of Japanese video game culture spreading to the U.S. market, creative philosophy, business strategies, and cultural exchange. Reception 7-8:30 p.m., Walker-Ames Room – $25 members, $40 non-members, $10 student members, $15 student non-members. Pre-registration for seminar and reception required at: https://jassw.org/japancurrents2026-game-seminar.
Sukiyaki Dinner – Sat, Mar 7; 1-6 p.m. Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 3001 – 24th Ave S, Seattle. Pre-order now and pick up that day. Drop by the bakery and purchase traditional ohagi and tsukemono. 2026 beneficiary is the United Methodist Pacific Northwest Conference’s Disaster Fund providing immediate assistance to evacuees and survivors of 2025 flooding. See: https://blaineonline.org/sukiyaki-2026.
Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) and NVC Foundation Scholarship Program – Application and supporting documents must be received by Sat, Mar 7 by 11:59 p.m. PST. Three awards at $3,000 for higher education and one award at $2,000. Students may apply for multiple scholarships; however, only one scholarship will be awarded per student. Recipients of a scholarship are required to participate in at least one future NVC volunteer opportunity. See: https://nvcfoundation.org/scholarships.
Matcha Meets Fine Dining – Thu, Mar 12; 12-3 p.m. 84 Yesler restaurant, 84 Yesler Way, Seattle. Collaborating with @nichosmatchacafe for a special matcha high tea experience. Matcha latte $10, ceremonial matcha $12, matcha flight $20 (3 different ones), and afternoon tea bites $35 (4 small dishes-sweet/savory). To-go matcha and happy hour menu are also available. Reservations: www.opentable.com/r/84-yesler-seattle. For more info: www.84-yesler.com/menu-1, info@84yesler.com or 206-624-1111.
House Fire performance – Mar 13-29; Fri-Sat 7:30 p.m., Sun 2:00 p.m. Dukesbay Theater, Merlino Art Center, 3rd Fl, 508 6th Ave, #10, Tacoma. World premiere production by Seattle’s Carol Y. Lee. Rare Nikkei theater event featuring Nikkei actress Joy Misako St. Germain. Story of the afterlife but also philosophical and sometimes a comic look at life, death and mysteries of both. It will entertain, make you think, have you explore philosophy, religion and family. It may even make you hungry for a meal at Dairy Queen. (Theater co-owner is Aya Hashiguchi Clark.) Tickets at: https://DukesbayHouseFire.eventbrite.com. For more info: info@dukesbay.org or 253-350-7680.
Discover Nikkei 2026 Survey – Discover Nikkei is a global platform connecting Nikkei from more than 50 countries across four continents. The content is community-driven and reflects multigenerational perspectives with more than 7,500 stories ranging from daily life to those that are deeply personal. After 20 years, survey responses will help the team tell Nikkei stories, develop exciting programs, continue to improve and expand the site, participate in outreach efforts, and move well into the future. The five-minute survey is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese. Deadline to fill out survey; Sun, Mar 15. See: www.surveymonkey.com/r/needs-your-voice. Questions? Contact: discovernikkei.org.
43rd Annual Washington State Japanese Speech Contest – Submission deadline: Fri, Mar 20. Winner announcement & presentation: Sun, Apr 12; 12:30–2:00 p.m. at Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival, Seattle Center, Fisher Pavilion, 305 Harrison, Seattle. High school students across WA showcase their Japanese language skills beyond the classroom. Students create and record their speech videos, and teachers submit the required info and video links through the official registration form at: https://sites.google.com/view/watj/events. Teachers are encouraged to inspire their students to participate and proudly represent their schools. For more info, see: https://sites.google.com/view/watj/events or watjinfo@gmail.com.
Momotaro (Peach Boy) – Mar 21 & 28. Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St, Seattle. Classic Japanese folktale adapted into a ballet performed by students of Pacific Northwest Ballet. Family-friendly adventure follows Momotaro as he befriends animals and battles ogres along his journey.
Sat, Mar 21; 11 a.m.
Sat, Mar 28, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. –
Momotaro Community Day
Sat, Mar 28; 12:30 p.m.* & 3:30 p.m. –
*Sensory-friendly performance
Momotaro Community Day is a free, interactive, and family-friendly event. Celebrating Japanese and Japanese American art, dance, and culture. Special focus on direct experiences of Puget Sound communities. Enjoy performances, artists’ market, collaborative art and craft stations, and more before and between ticketed performances. Purchase tickets at: www.pnb.org/season/momotaro. Use promo code “Cherry Blossom” to receive 20% off. Ages 14 and under are 50% off.
Wing Luke Museum Auction & Dinner – Sat, Mar 21; 5-9 p.m. Sheraton Grand Seattle, Grand Ballroom, Level 2, 1400 6th Ave, Seattle. Celebrating New Roots with art, cultural and historic preservation, and community connection. Live auction, silent auction, seated dinner, live performances, and a special raffle. Register at: www.wingluke.org/auction.