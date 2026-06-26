Event Calendar from June 26th Print Issue

ONGOING

Trans-America Project – One Wan – July 11-18 in Seattle. Unique cultural project across the U.S., a traveling matcha and Japanese tea experience led by two sisters from Japan. They wish to share the spirit of Japanese tea culture through casual, outdoor-style, matcha gatherings called “Nodate.” Their goal is simply to create meaningful moments of connection through a bowl of tea. Possibly the community, organizations or schools would enjoy hosting a free, small, private tea gathering. Strong emphasis on hospitality & personal interaction—carefully preparing each bowl by hand while engaging in conversation. Guests can watch a live matcha preparation demonstration for about 10-15 mins/demo; approximately 3 hrs total per event. Maximum 30-40 guests/day. For more info, contact: onewan2607@gmail.com. Beyond Mysticism: The Modern Northwest Exhibition – Now–Aug 2; Wed 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Thu 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Fri–Sun 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Mon-Tue closed. Seattle Art Museum, 1300 1st Ave, Seattle. Featuring over 150 works by renowned artists including Morris Graves, Mark Tobey, Georgia O’Keeffe, and Salvador Dalí among others who helped to shape a vibrant and distinctive art movement. From Malcolm Roberts to Kenjiro Nomura, George Tsukakawa, Kamekichi Tokita, Paul Horiuchi, and Fay Chong learn how NW artists applied their regional perspective to broader artistic developments to create a new form of American Modernism. See: www.seattleartmuseum.org/whats-on/exhibitions/beyond-mysticism-the-modern-northwest. Obukan Judo: A 100-Year Portland Legacy – Now-Aug 30; Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.–5 p.m. Oregon Historical Society, 1200 SW Park Ave, Portland. One of the oldest continuously operating judo schools in the U.S. Founded in 1926 by Portland’s Japanese community, the dojo has served generations as a place to practice judo while fostering discipline, respect, and connection. For more info, see: www.ohs.org/museum/exhibits/obukan-judo.cfm. FREE Waterfront Shuttle – Now-Sep 7; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. King Co. Metro’s shuttle connects riders to major locations throughout downtown Seattle including the Chinatown-International District (CID), 7 days a wk. Shuttles run every 10 mins. during SeattleFWC26™ soccer match days and every 15 minutes on non-match days. Anyone can ride! See: https://newseattlewaterfront.org/free-seattle-waterfront-shuttle. CID Stop Locations: Northbound: 5th Ave S & S Weller St

Southbound: S Jackson St & 5th Ave S Shadows of a Fleeting World: Pictorial Photography and the Seattle Camera Club Exhibition – Now-Sep 13; Wed–Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave #E, Edmonds. Formed in 1924, 39 charter members were Issei, first generation Japanese immigrants. The group was celebrated for their excellence in pictorialism and emerging use of photography as a fine arts medium. It was the first internationally known artists group from WA. Key members included Hiromu Kira (1898–1991), Frank Asakichi Kunishige (1878–1960), Yukio Morinaga (1888–1968), and Dr. Kyo Koike. For more info, see: www.cascadiaartmuseum.org. Bush Garden Restaurant – Now open Wed-Mon, 3 p.m.-1:30 a.m. 714 S King St, Seattle. After a pandemic closure and years of delays, the karaoke institution has finally reopened. Founded in 1953 by the Seko family at the Bush Hotel in the Chinatown-International District in Seattle. Bush Garden became a cornerstone of the Japanese American community. Known for its tatami rooms, its welcoming bar, and a karaoke scene that brought neighbors and regulars together for decades. Happy hour, late night menu and karaoke. For more info, see: bushgardenseattle.

JUNE

Standing for Justice: The Japanese Americans Shaping Oregon exhibition – Jun 27-Oct 25; Wed-Sun 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon at Naito Center, 411 NW Flanders St (entrance on 4th Ave), Portland. Part of Oregon’s America 250th commemoration – celebration of Japanese American contributions to democracy. Featuring Oregonian stories who fought injustice with action. Elisa Dozono, Tiffany Koyama Lane, Lynn Nakamoto, Bill Naito, Minoru Yasui, Mari Watanabe and others featured alongside the causes championed. For more info, see: https://jamo.org/standing-for-justice. The Concert Truck® – Sat, Jun 27; 12 p.m. Hing Hay Park, 423 Maynard Ave S, Seattle. It is a mobile music venue created from a converted box truck, complete with lights, a sound system, and a grand piano. Brings world-class classical music directly to everyday spaces—city streets, schools, parks, neighborhoods, and festivals—making live performances more accessible and engaging for all communities. Free, open to the public, and approx. hr. Perfect for families, first-time listeners, and music lovers. For more info, see: www.seattlechambermusic.org/concert-truck. Summer at Nippon Kan Theatre – Jul 6 at 4 p.m. & Jul 18 at 1 p.m. Nippon Kan Theatre, 628 S Washington St, Seattle. Watch the FIFA World Cup™ with catered food, beer, wine, refreshments, 19’ screen + pro sound, and music. Mon, Jul 6; 4 p.m. – Round 16

Sat, Jul 18; 1 p.m. – Quarter-Final Purchase tickets at: kobeparkevents.com/nippon-kan-theatre-upcoming-events. Register by June 30 to take advantage of early bird pricing. Follow the theatre at: @NipponKan.Theatre or #SummeratNipponKan. Intergenerational Mahjong 101 – Sat, Jun 27; 1-4 p.m. Union Station, 605 5th Ave S, Seattle. The Wing Luke Museum received feedback from the inaugural event and will be offering two Mahjong 101 lessons for beginners (13-tile Hong Kong style) at 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Then join intermediate play tables or open play for all skill levels (until 4 p.m.) Experienced players may form tables to play 1-4 p.m. Kids activity area for ages 3–9 (for registered players) and an area for light snacks and socializing. Special free event. RSVP a seat at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScq_47–tBcFtyiOaJAjIRx0I4GAGO_y1x7o6BslQ6_KeZZRQ/viewform. Tanabata Tea Ceremony – Sun, Jul 5; 1, 2 & 3 p.m. Mukai Farm & Garden, 18017 107th Ave SW, Vashon. Celebrate Tanabata with traditional tea ceremonies to help support the Noto earthquake recovery efforts. Reservations required through Ayumi Luke at: ayuayusnake@gmail.com. Suggested donation $15. Optional bento $30 each by Nu Table Kitchen. Text Sayaka at 603-583-1858. Bento deadline due Tue, Jun 30. For more info, see: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/events/tanabata-tea-ceremony. 2026 National APIHiP Forum – Thu-Sun, Sep 10-13. Asian Pacific Islander American Historic Preservation forum will be in Denver and Aurora. Colorado is marking its 150th year and America’s 250th. The forum meets at this moment by centering the communities and places that have too often been left out of those celebrations. Four days of panels, field tours, documentary screenings, and community. Speakers and partners from across the country. A program built around the places and people doing this work right now. Early bird rates end June 30. To register, see: https://apiahip.org/forum-2026. Placekeepers Fund – Accepting applications until Jun 30. The new community grant program is open with funding available. It is for designation, planning, and preservation of Asian & Pacific Islander American historic sites. If your community has a place worth protecting, this program was built for you. For more info, see: apiahip.org/fund.

JULY