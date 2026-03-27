Event Calendar from March 27th Print Issue

JASSW Annual Meeting & Spring Gala – Thu, Apr 24; 5-9 p.m. Doors open 4:30 p.m. Bellevue City Hall, 450 110th Ave NE, Bellevue. Japan-America Society of the State of Washington’s premier networking event will reflect on past accomplishments, a chance to learn more about the society, and connect with the leadership team as future goals are shared. Meeting will be followed by the spring gala featuring Japanese buffet-style dinner, raffle prizes, and more. Program details will be revealed soon. Register at: https://jassw.org/annual-meeting-2026.

ONGOING

Influences: Japanese Prints and Northwest Art – Now-Jun 7; Wed–Sun; 11a.m.–5 p.m., closed Mon–Tue. Cascadia Art Museum, 290 Sunset Ave S, #E, Edmonds. Exploring the influences and interconnections between Japanese prints and early 20th century NW art in painting, photography and printmaking. For more info, see: www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/influences-japanese-prints-and-northwest-art. Minidoka on Our Minds – Now-Jun 14, Wed-Sat; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun, 11 a.m.-4 p..m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. The Minidoka National Historic Site, part of the National Park Service, celebrates 25 years of preservation where Nikkei from OR and WA were incarcerated during World War II. Artwork by survivors, descendants, and Japanese American youth explore the park’s history and its importance as a site of memory. See: https://jamo.org/minidoka. 2026 Minidoka Pilgrimage – Jul 9-12 to Twin Falls, ID and Minidoka National Historic Site. Smaller capacity this year with priority to survivors and descendants of the Japanese American incarceration. This year, one bus from Seattle with a bus package available. Twin Falls package requires arranging own transportation to/from Twin Falls. Seattle Bus Package: $575 + Eventbrite fees = ~$615

Twin Falls Package: $275 + Eventbrite fees = ~$295

General registration will open April 15th , if space is still available.

if space is still available. Survivors over 80 years of age may attend at no cost with a Senior Fellowship – please select the correct registration! Register at: www.eventbrite.com/e/minidoka-pilgrimage-2026-tickets-1983458515814?aff=oddtdtcreator. For additional info, see: www.minidokapilgrimage.org/2026-minidoka-pilgrimage. Beyond Mysticism: The Modern Northwest exhibition – Now–Aug 2; Wed, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thu, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Fri–Sun, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Mon-Tue, closed. Seattle Art Museum, 1300 1st Ave, Seattle. Featuring over 150 works by renowned artists including Morris Graves, Mark Tobey, Georgia O’Keeffe, and Salvador Dalí among others who helped to shape a distinctive art movement. Kenjiro Nomura, George Tsukakawa, Kamekichi Tokita, Paul Horiuchi, and Fay Chong were NW artists who applied their regional perspective to broader artistic developments to create a new form of American Modernism. See: www.seattleartmuseum.org/whats-on/exhibitions/beyond-mysticism-the-modern-northwest. Travis Japan – Their newest song “Kage Nimo Hinata Nimo” now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more! For local platform options, see: https://travisjapan.lnk.to/kagenimohinatanimo. Watch the official music video at: https://youtu.be/JAbLbKqZ1RY. A physical disc version is wherever Japanese CDs are sold including exclusive bonus songs and behind-the-scenes video content across four separate formats. Yuko Mabuchi – New single “Paradiso” out now! Reflects the beauty and emotion that have always inspired her music. Listen at: https://srgils.lnk.to/Paradiso. Also, see: https://yukomabuchi.com. Snow Man – moves and grooves in a dazzling disco of color and sound for their newest single “Odorouze!” now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more! For local platform options, see: https://snowman.lnk.to/odorouze. Watch the official music video at: https://youtu.be/VEiBxLwfU3E.

APRIL

7th Annual Mukai Haiku Submission & Festival – Apr 1-14 submissions accepted at mukaifarmandgarden.org. Categories: Mukai centennial, food, and young poets. Sun, Apr 26; 2 p.m. haiku on display & festival. For more info, contact: info@mukaifarmandgarden.org or 206-463-1984 or see: mukaifarmandgarden.org. Safe Passage by Evelyn Iritani – Thu, Apr 2, 7 p.m. Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., #A101, Lake Forest. The book tells the stories of American and Japanese civilians aboard the exchange ships and the government officials who negotiated their wartime journey during WWII. Free but RSVP recommended at 206-366-3333 or thirdplacebooks.com. Friendship Garden Open House – Sat, Apr 4; 12-3 p.m.; ribbon-cutting 11:45 a.m. Friendship Garden in Carrie Blake Park, 202 N Blake Ave, Sequim. By Sequim-Shiso Sister City Association and Japan-America Society of the State of Washington. Featuring artists Marva Holmes and Tom Buscher, garden tours, digital story tours, paper crafts & decorating, and spring bloom photo-ops. For more info, see: https://sequimshiso.wixsite.com/sequim-shiso/friendship-garden. 2026 Cherry Blossom Bazaar – Sat-Sun, Apr 11-12; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Povey Building, 408 NW 5th Ave, 1st Fl, Portland. Japanese American Museum of Oregon’s rummage sale of Japanese treasures returns! Something for every age, taste, and budget. Unique sale of Japanese collectibles, clothing, books, housewares, artwork, furniture, and more. Accepting donations for the bazaar through April 5 by appointment only. Contact: jeremy@jamo.org. Also, Preview Night Benefit, Fri, Apr 10; 5-7 p.m. Tickets at: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/04069aec-3092-456a-97da-9789b59df9c6. Japantown Walk – Sat, Apr 11 & 18; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St, Seattle. Take a Saturday morning walk to make new memories while revisiting the history of Seattle’s Japantown past. Follow @japantownseattle on Instagram for more updates. Contact: tours@wingluke.org. Reservations at: https://www.wingluke.org/tourcalendar/jart0411. Plein Air Art Day – Sun, Apr 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mukai Farm & Garden, 18017 107th Ave SW, Vashon. Free. All ages, media, and artist levels. Paint, sketch or draw in the open air. Dress for the weather. Light refreshments provided. Some drawing & painting supplies provided by Cathe Gill Studio. Participating artists who have their work done that day will be displayed inside the Mukai house for a special exhibit later this year. For more info, contact: info@mukaifarmandgarden.org or (206) 463-1984 or see: mukaifarmandgarden.org. USA v. Japan – Tue, Apr 14; 7 p.m. Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Avenue South, Seattle. International Friendly U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will play Japan Women’s National Football Team. Tickets: www.ussoccer.com/schedule-tickets/uswnt. As Many Weirdos As Possible, Celebrating the PNW Music Scene – Fri, Apr 17; 7:30 p.m. Town Hall Seattle, 720 Seneca St, Suite A, Seattle. Storytelling and portraiture that brings to life one of the most vibrant chapters of the PNW music scene (1985-1995). Live program will feature musicians, artists, and the community sharing personal memories and documentary portraits. Storytellers: Sheryl Wiser, Dejha Colantuono, Steve Manning, Jesse Higman, Susan Silver, and Hiro Yamamoto. Tickets at: https://ticketing.townhallseattle.org/events/019c919f-2384-8564-221e-712fd0f03349. Estate Planning 101 – Fri, Apr 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Essential of estate planning and probate in WA. Learn wills, trusts, probate, and attorney work by Lauren Smith. Sponsored by Keiro NW. Register at: tfaasuamalie@keironw.org or 206-726-6474. Youth Photography Workshop – Sat, Apr 26; 12-4 p.m. Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle. Student photographers Grades 8-12 learn from professional photography instructor Bryn Mooney (she/her) from Youth in Focus. Participants will expand their knowledge of operating DSLR cameras, photo composition, and storytelling through taking photographs in the garden. At the end of the workshop, participants will submit one picture to be printed and framed. It will be showcased in the Tateuchi Community Room at the garden in May and June. Students can bring their own camera or borrow one from Youth in Focus for the duration of the workshop. Register at: www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2026/4/26/youth-photography.

MAY