Event Calendar from October 23 Print Issue

Discover Japanese Products — Free Sampling Event

Sat Nov 14; 1-6 p.m. (Last admission: 5:30 p.m.)

Seattle Marriott Waterfront, 2100 Alaskan Way, Seattle. Discover and try Japanese products from 30 small and medium-sized businesses exploring opportunities in the U.S. market. From tea and snacks to unique household and lifestyle goods, attendees can experience products not yet widely available in the U.S. and share their feedback through surveys. The first 200 participants who complete the required surveys can enter a prize drawing where everyone wins. Prizes include gift vouchers valued at up to $50. Admission is free but advance registration is required via QR code. For more info, contact Erena Nagaoka, imu Co., Ltd. at:

erena.nagaoka@imudesigns.com

ONGOING

Mahjong Club – Every Fri, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle. Whether you are an experienced player or just learning, everyone is welcome. Enjoy a friendly game, meet new people, and spend a relaxing morning with tea and light refreshments. $15 per person. Questions? Contact Tomoko Faasuamalie at: 206-726-6474, TFaasuamalie@keironw.org. Legacy Restoration Funds at Work: Minidoka National Historic Site – On June 25 Friends of Minidoka hosted the webinar. The national park staff provided an update on the restoration projects and Friends of Minidoka discussed the next steps. A recording of the webinar is now available at: www.minidoka.org/project/restoration-projects. “All in” Opening Theme for LIAR GAME – New single release by Kroi. Kroi is a five-piece band that blends a variety of music styles including R&B / Funk / Soul / Rock / Hip-Hop. Formed in February 2018, the band made their major-label debut in June 2021. In 2025, Kroi held their first Asia tour followed by their first arena tour. Kroi has also expanded their international reach through several anime theme song collaborations. Official website: https://kroi.net. Namsan Tower Lights – Debut album is now available. Built from a married Japanese duo’s life in Seoul, Korea. Fifteen songs move between Korean and Japanese, ten and five respectively. Layered over 1960s-70s, the Korean group has sound arrangements with 1980s trot vocals. The full album is now streaming on Spotify and YouTube Music. Resisters of the Pacific Northwest – Online, free. Experience those who stood up against World War II incarceration and the profound violation of their civil rights that Japanese Americans experienced during the war. See: https://beyondbarbedwire.org/tours/resisters. Georgetown Walk & Talk – Event Re-Cap: 14 volunteers/allies of Seattle’s Tsuru for Solidarity canvassed businesses in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. They spoke with local workers and business owners to raise awareness about ICE deportation flights and safety violations at the King County International Airport. They also mobilized interested community to support La Resistencia’s ICE flight observation and monitoring volunteer program. La Resistencia’s petition to demand accountability from K.C. airport management is still accepting signatures at: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/demand-real-accountability-for-ice-flights-at-king-county-airport? Also, sign up to volunteer with La Resistencia at any time. See: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/volunteer-with-la-resistencia? Weaving Time: NUNO, Textiles of Tradition and Transformation –through Feb 14, 2027. Experience the awe-inspiring artistry of NUNO, the iconic Japanese textile design studio that weaves together centuries of tradition with cutting-edge innovation. Led by renowned designer Reiko Sudō, inspiration and experimentation is at the heart of NUNO’s creativity. Featuring vibrant and compelling fabrics created across eight specific regions of Japan, NUNO’s championing of small community makers illuminates the breadth and depth of contemporary Japanese textile design. For more info, see: https://japanesegarden.org/pjg-events/weaving-time-nuno-textiles-of-tradition-and-transformation. Fall Clearance Sale – Sat, Oct 24; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun, Oct 25; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St (entrance on NW 4th Ave), Portland. Help us clear some space in preparation for our holiday omiyage store with amazing discounts! Friends of JAMO receive 20% off. Discounted clearance items for everyone! For more info, see: https://jamo.org/event/fall-clearance-sale.

OCTOBER

Sashiko Tea Towel Workshop – Sat, Oct 31; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St (entrance on NW 4th Ave), Portland. With Portland-based artist mai ide, participants will learn different classic Sashiko patterns. Explore the art of invisible repair and create your own tea towel or fukin. We’ll look at what this centuries old tradition reveals about Japanese life, consumption, resilience, and the power of repair in a throwaway world. Register at: https://jamo.org/event/sashiko-tea-towel.

NOVEMBER

Bunka No Hi – Sun, Nov 1; 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington, 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Free family event. Everyone is welcome. Kelly Goto, will bring to life her book, “Seattle Samurai: A Cartoonist’s Perspective of the Japanese American Experience”. The event will also feature samurai-related demonstrations, activities such as an Iaido sword demonstration, and a samurai armor display. Learn the Go game, watch a tea ceremony demonstration, enjoy craft activities, and purchase some traditional Japanese food! For more info, see: www.jcccw.org/bunka-no-hi/? Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s Fall Bazaar – Sun, Nov 1; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S Fawcett Ave, Tacoma. Open to the public. Enjoy Japanese beef curry, udon noodle soup, baked goods, Asian-themed rummage sale, and fall produce. Daifuku mochi – must be pre-ordered by Sat, Oct. 24 and picked up at the bazaar 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Order online at www.tacomabt.org. For more info, see: https://www.tacomabt.org/fall-bazaar. Japanese American Journeys & History Film Viewing & Reception – Sat, Nov 7; 3-5 p.m. Bellevue Children’s Academy, 14640 NE 24th St, Bellevue. Japan Fair presents Japanese American history and contributions with insights from educational and community research. Featured are: Stephen Sumida, Tom Ikeda, Brad Miyake, WA St. Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos with M.C. Joy Misako St. Germain. The event includes refreshments, networking, and Q&A session. Teachers, families, and community members are welcome. Free but register at: www.japanfairus.org. Ayame Kai Holiday Market – Sat, Nov 14; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave S, Tukwila. Shop unique gifts from local artisans and small businesses while supporting a great cause. Proceeds from the market help purchase essential wish list items for Nikkei Manor. It directly enhances the quality of life for our residents and Kokoro Kai participants. Check ayamekaimarket.org for details about sponsorship opportunities, donations, vendor inquiries, and more. 12th Annual Sound Singers Concert – Sat, Nov 14; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Doors open 2 p.m. Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St, Edmonds. Japanese mixed community choir. This year’s concert is “Nature 〜 Earth, Sea, and Sky”. Program includes the Ghibli medley, traditional Japanese folk songs, J-Pop, and more!! For more info, see: www.soundsingers.org. Shichi-Go-San Prayer Ceremony for Children – Sun, Nov 15; 10 a.m. Jingoji Buddhist Temple (シアトル神護寺), 502 Redmond-Fall City Rd SE, Redmond. Prayer ceremony for healthy growth and protection from illness of children in their formative years. All ages can participate when accompanied by a guardian. After service, attendees receive Chitose-ame candy and a special amulet. Individual prayers can be requested at any time. Reservations required for prayer service by Wed, Nov 11. Individual prayers, call at least 7 days before desired date/time. Complete application form by calling: 425-222-4710. Offerings start at $50 (suggested) per family. Parishioner families start at $40. Special rental service for costume sets: girls aged 3 and 7, and boys aged 5. Limited quantity available. Karaoke Meetups – Thu, Nov 19; 6-8 p.m. Japanese Cultural & Community Center, 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Every third Thursday evening of the month. All kenjinkai clubs and the Nikkei community are welcomed. It’s a potluck so please bring your favorite finger food, snacks, and beverages to share. Available street parking. Planning Meetings – “Mochitsuki (Rice Cake) Making Event & Leadership Workshop” – Thu, Nov 19; 3:30-4:30 p.m. Japanese Cultural & Community Center, 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. All kenjinkai clubs and the Nikkei community are welcomed. December 17th (final meeting before the big event.) Post-event wrap-up meeting on Thursday, February 18, 2027. For more info, contact Christina at: swadener8sea2fuk@yahoo.

DECEMBER