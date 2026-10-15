Small Business Toolkit Series: Workers’ Rights for You & Your Young Family Member

The Japan-America Society of the State of Washington (JASSW) Small Business Resiliency Program (SBRP) will feature a presentation on basic workers’ rights by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) as part of its second Small Business Toolkit Series session. With winter break approaching, this is a great opportunity for teens who are starting their first part-time jobs or thinking about entering the workforce to learn about their rights in the workplace. Online participation is available. Teens, we encourage you to join us!