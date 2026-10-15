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Small Business Toolkit Series: Workers’ Rights for You & Your Young Family Member

By
N.A.P Staff
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The Japan-America Society of the State of Washington (JASSW) Small Business Resiliency Program (SBRP) will feature a presentation on basic workers’ rights by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) as part of its second Small Business Toolkit Series session. With winter break approaching, this is a great opportunity for teens who are starting their first part-time jobs or thinking about entering the workforce to learn about their rights in the workplace. Online participation is available. Teens, we encourage you to join us!
Date & Time: Thursday, October 22, 6:00–6:40 PM
Location: Bellevue City Hall, Room 1E-112
                450 110th Ave NE Bellevue, WA
                or online via Zoom (link will be provided after registration)
Admission: Free
Contact: smallbiz@jassw.org
Resister & Details: https://jassw.org/small-business-toolkit-2
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N.A.P Staff
N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

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