Life/Style Review – New Book Release

By Lila Levinson

NAP Contributor

Since going viral overnight with a video of their daily outfits, Aki and Koichi Kim, a Japanese American couple in their 70s, have captivated millions with their popular content mixing fashion advice and tips on living life to the fullest. In their new book Life/Style, they detail more about their lifelong passions for art and culture, family connection, and what it means to follow your dreams and understand yourself. The book, like their outfits and content, is unquestionably stylish and fun to look at. But the advice and stories are deeply meaningful and are what stayed with me long after finishing the book.

At the moment, the Kims have nearly two million followers on Instagram and TikTok, where their accounts are managed by their daughter, Yuri. The book discusses how their success is owed to the close connection as a family and Yuri’s desire to share the love for her parents with the world. Throughout each chapter, she provides perspective on how her parents’ experiences with social media and sharing their love for fashion have brought the family together in ways big and small.

When it comes to fashion, the couple moves deftly from one topic to another — prioritizing comfort over ideas about sizing, versatility, and fun while still finding distinctive pieces. The core of the book is unmistakably the idea of self-expression in an honest, authentic way. This extends naturally into the idea of fashion and style, as well as the descriptions of the Kims’ relationship after forty years: a balance between individuality and connection. I found the life advice provided in the book touching in a way that was at once universal and deeply personal. In the third chapter, the Kims talk about their relationship and how they have built a foundation of trust and friendship for the past forty years, as well as the value of real presence and patience. The fourth chapter is focused on the value of opportunity, self-confidence, and human connection.

One point that the Kims repeatedly emphasize is how in fashion and life, they try not to follow trends and instead pursue their interests in ways that feel true to them. In a section about their love for music, the couple provide a playlist with everything from Aretha Franklin to Laufey to the soundtrack from My Neighbor Totoro. Aki’s inspiration comes from pop culture and travel, while Koichi’s is from sports teams. Paired with the photoshoots including fun poses, silhouettes, and props, there is so much personality in just a few words.

The book has bright, colorful spreads and eye-catching photoshoots. It is everything from the Kims’ daily essentials for a stylish outfit to the things they have worn around the world from Kyoto to Bulgaria. Life/Style discusses self-expression and personal relationships in an exciting and vibrant way. No matter your age or background, the book is the perfect addition to any library.

You can purchase the book here: https://geni.us/lifestyle