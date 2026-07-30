A Thousand Gates of Prayer

By Pamela Okano

NAP Contributor

Miyuki lives in Hakone, near Mt Fuji, with her parents and brother Kenji. The family is barely getting by selling black eggs as their forebears have done for hundreds of years. The eggs are colored by the hot springs and are reputed to add years to one’s life.

One day, Miyuki deceives her parents by taking a college entrance exam instead of helping with the eggs. Her brother Kenji goes instead and has a horrific accident burning one leg in the boiling water of the hot spring. Miyuki blames herself for not having gone in his stead. Her father, Takashi, appears to blame her as well. Hospital bills that the family can ill-afford begin to mount up.

In the meantime, Miyuki meets Masahiro, the son of a wealthy and well-known Kyoto lawyer. Masahiro buys all her eggs but only takes one, telling her to sell the remaining eggs. Masahiro’s tactics make Takashi very suspicious of him.

Meanwhile, the villagers discover that a mysterious developer is about to take over their village. Fear and dread take over the village. Miyuki and Masahiro are determined to fight the development. In the process of doing so, Masahiro discovers that it is his own father who is behind the development.

I enjoyed reading this book. The author made the characters seem real and the romance between Miyuki and Masahiro authentic. The book is available on Amazon, Abe Books, and Timeless Love Publishing.