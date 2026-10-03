Book Review: Accidental Samurai Spy

By Pamela Okano

NAP Contributor

Accidental Samurai Spy is about 12-year-old Aritomo Genji, the son of Lord Genji and heir apparent. Lord Genji is preparing for a battle against another warlord, Lord Kuroda, who is allied with the Americans. Genji sends his wife and son off to a distant island, so they will be safe.

On the way, a severe storm occurs, and Aritomo’s mother, his tutor, and everyone else on the ship drowns. Aritomo and his dog, Tama (ball, 玉), manage to make it to an uninhabited island, where there is very little food and no fresh water. Tama saves his master by discovering that the leaves of an abundant plant are filled with water.

Eventually, a ship arrives. Unfortunately for Aritomo, it is crewed by vassals of Lord Kuroda. Seeing no other way off the island, Aritomo pretends he is a commoner named Musashi, and he and Tama get on board, where the crew gives them water and food.

Aritomo wants to escape but when they arrive on land, Yumi, the daughter of Lord Kuroda, falls in love with Tama. Yumi had been silent ever since her older brother, Buntaro, accidentally killed her previous dog. Now she breaks her silence and plays with Tama.

Aritomo is now stuck. Lord and Lady Kuroda do not want him to go because of what Tama has done for Yumi. Indeed, they give him privileges that not even Buntaro, Lord Kuroda’s heir apparent, has. Indeed, Aritomo overhears what Lord Kuroda’s battle plan is.

Eventually, Aritomo is faced with a decision: does he stay loyal to his clan and try to inform his father of what Lord Kuroda is planning to do? Does he stay with the Kurodas and Yumi, whom he has become very attached?

I enjoyed reading this book very much. It is filled with excitement and suspense. The characters seem very real. It is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Amazon suggests this book for children 7 years old and up.