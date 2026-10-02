By Jibran Karim

NAP Contributor

The cloudy start of the day was not enough to deter the participants and merchants at the Beacon Arts “Japan on Beacon Hill” Street Fair on September 12. It was a special event honoring Tazue and Yutaka Sasaki, and Japanese culture. The stalls were run both by people from Japan, as well as Americans wanting to show their appreciation for Japanese culture. While there were many stalls to look at, many flocked towards the stage where musician Miss Minami was performing live.

Booths from Japan and the U.S. selling Japanese goods during Japan on Beacon Hill event. Photo credit: Jibran Karim.

After listening to her performance, the crowd made their way to the Centilia Cultural Center, where a raffle and free activities were being held. On one side, a kite-making station was set up where children and adults alike could color their own Japanese kites, bearing the imagery of stylized, Japanese footmen (yakko-dako, 奴凧).Traditional Japanese sweets could be sampled from a booth across the room. A small area was designated for teaching and writing haiku with a competition for participants. All the materials were funded by the Japanese Cultural and Community Center’s tag sale. The cultural center also made an appearance selling authentic Japanese crafts including chests, sake cups, and plates. “We don’t usually come out to these sort of events,” Karen Yoshitomi, the executive director of the cultural center explained. “But we were invited by the Sasakis this time around and thought it’d be a great place to sell some crafts,” showing just how close-knit the Japanese community is in Seattle.

The highlight of the fair was the traditional Japanese tea ceremony performed by the Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association in Centilia. Urasenke Seattle is a group that studies and teaches traditional Japanese tea preparation. Naomi Takemura, the sensei of the group, who was originally from Japan to teach the beauty and importance of the tradition. For the fair, she was joined by three of her students. Matsugi Naomi was born in Japan then came to the U.S. After witnessing a tea ceremony, she joined the group. Kewi Bedoyan, whose mother is Japanese, found that learning about and participating in tea ceremonies was a good way to connect to her mother’s culture. Ella Barton, the newest member with no Japanese heritage said, “participating in the ceremonies is a way to make friends, practice the language, and was one of the most respectful ways I could connect with Japanese culture!” The group showcased the ceremony while Barton narrated the significance and history of each step. The audience walked through, immersing both Japanese and Americans alike.

While the fair may not have been a massive event, it showcased just how connected and accepting the Japanese community is. Those who grew up in Japan or have Japanese heritage are happy to share a part of themselves with those wanting to learn about it. Even at a street fair like this one, the strength of the community shines through.