Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to Stream Free in U.S. and Canada

The 20th Asian Games, taking place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from Sept. 19 through Oct. 4, will be available to stream free in the U.S. and Canada. Willow Sports will provide approximately 700 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. In addition to its regular channel, Willow Sports will launch three temporary channels, Asian Games 1, Asian Games 2 and Asian Games 3, allowing viewers to choose among multiple events taking place at the same time. All four channels will be available on platforms including Fubo, Sling, Google TV, Xumo and Plex. Willow Sports will also be available on Prime Video, Roku, Samsung and other streaming platforms. Live coverage is expected to air approximately from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. ET, corresponding with competition times in Japan. More than 11,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions will compete across 43 sports.

Details: www.willow.tv