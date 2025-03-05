Bainbridge Island Mochitsuki 2025

By Pamela Okano

NAP Editor

Keith Uyekawa carrying steam rice prepared the old-fashioned way.

On January 11, the 35th Annual Mochitsuki sponsored by the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community (BIJAC) took place at Woodward Middle School on the island. More than 2,000 people attended. In addition to the pounding of the mochi, there was a small Bon Odori, origami classes, a display about the history of Japanese Americans on the Island and taiko performances by Seattle Kokon Taiko.

The mochitsuki event means more to me than to many because it is a family affair. At the urging of my stepmother, my dad, Philip Masaru Okano, agreed to have a small mochitsuki for my extended family on the island because he had an usu (mortar). Dad owned a drycleaning shop. He hooked up a line from the boiler to steam the rice. Of course, he first had to get all the clothes in the shop out of the way. (Even when my brother sold the building many years later, there was still rice stuck to the ceiling.)

As my dad got older, he no longer wanted to do the mochitsuki. It was then moved to a community center in an old church and opened to all Japanese Americans on the island. Afterwards, we would have a wonderful potluck dinner. I remember someone had invited a Caucasian lady and her son. I asked her if they liked mochi. She said “yes” they liked it with cheese.

My cousin, Donald Nakata, then suggested that Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community (BIJAC) open it to the public. The event moved from place to place, outgrowing each of them until it ended up at the school. Each year 2,000-3,000 people would show up.

Possibly the most popular event is the taiko performance. That, too, is a family activity. My cousin, Stan Shikuma, is the co-founder of Seattle Kokon Taiko and remains active with the group to this date.

Both children and adults are encouraged to pound the mochi with a wooden mallet. My brother, Michael Okano, and Tony Egashira are the head pounders. Mike also stores the usu, and makes and repairs the kine (wooden mallets). Supplies for making the mochi are donated by Town & Country Market, co-founded by my uncle and later managed by cousin Don Nakata. Don’s daughter, Susan Allen, is now part of the management.