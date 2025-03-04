Local Community Celebrates New Year

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

Three volunteers willing to pound the rice. Photo credit: Theo Bickel.

Mochitsuki (pounded rice) was founded in the eighth century in Japan as an offering to the god of the new year. Later, it was used to decorate homes for the new year with an orange placed on top – again as an offering. Today, mochi is usually eaten on New Year’s Day and decorates the home (as an offering to the deceased).

Traditional mochitsuki pounding usually occurs outdoors. A large stone or wooden usu (mortar) is placed on a stand for minimal bending over of volunteers while pounding. Also, a large wooden kine (pestle) is used to pound the rice. When a large quantity of cooked rice is steamy and hot, it is placed in the usu. The pounding begins immediately, repetitively, and quickly. One person, who is not pounding, keeps the rice mass in the usu moist and continuously turning. Everyone is in unison pounding, turning and even singing. When the mass is completely smooth and a bit shiny, it is removed.

It is placed onto floured tables for shaping into smaller rounds. Then the rounds are used in a variety of ways such as in soups, baked with sugar or filled with sweet red beans as a dessert. On New Year’s Day, the ozoni (soup) is the very first dish to eat for good luck throughout the year.

Families rolling the mochi on floured tables. Photo credit: Theo Bickel.

In Seattle, monthly meetings in 2024 were held to organize a 2025 New Year mochitsuki event for Japanese and Japanese American organizations, kenjinkais, etc. and their guests. It was amazing to witness the organizational skills, know-how and helpfulness individuals brought to the planning. Emphasis was on celebrating with each other, who throughout the year volunteer for the same activities with little time to visit with one another. Although these were internal events, guests were allowed to attend by signing up online. Funds were provided by each participating organization.

The preparations begin the day before the event with volunteers setting up at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church in Seattle. Vegetables, rice, signage, utensils and mochi-making machines were brought to the church’s kitchen and social hall. Round tables and chairs for socializing and eating were set up. The usu, kines, and rice cookers were also placed in the church’s courtyard.

The morning of the event began with several volunteers completing the set-up. Long tables were floured, ready to receive the mochi after pounding. Outside, the usu and kines were ready to receive the cooked rice which was being cooked nearby. As it became available, families approached to pound the rice in the usu. There were two sizes of kines to use – large ones for the adults and slightly smaller ones for children (or for anyone desiring a lighter kine). Inside, the floured table were ready to shape and then season one’s mochi with “toppings” such as grated daikon (white radish), azuki (sweet red beans), kaiso (seaweed), zunda (edamame) and more. Later, Kyoto-style ozoni (soup), oshiruko red bean soup and yaki mochi (toasted mochi in butter/soy sauce) were available. There were also sandwiches and snacks for the volunteers.

After the event, positive comments ranged from “great space” to “meeting friendly people.” There were plenty of volunteers for one-hour shifts (so they could socialize) even though some admitted that they did not know what they were doing. Others were helping wherever needed. Overall, approximately 200 individuals attended, and it was agreed to do it again next year. It will continue to be an internal event for Seattle; however, anyone can participate by signing up within a group, kenjinkai or non-profit organization.