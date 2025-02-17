Kobe Earthquake — 30 Year Anniversary

By Karin Zaugg Black, NAP Contributor;

and Barbara Mizoguchi, NAP Editor

Kobe bell with three candles in standing bamboos and flowers at the Seattle Center. Photo credit: Barbara Mizoguchi.

In general, do you remember 30 years ago? How about the earthquake in Kobe, Japan? It occurred on January 17, 1995, in Hyogo Prefecture and was 7.0 on the Richter scale lasting 20 seconds. Over 6,400 individuals died, half the homes were uninhabitable, and over 400,000 buildings were damaged, in addition to roads, bridges, electricity, water, etc. The Seattle-Kobe Sister City Association held a ceremony this year in remembrance of that devastating day. It was outside, around the large (57×37¾ in.), bronze, cylindrical bonshō (bell) at the Seattle Center. Hanging in a wooden shōrō (bell tower), the bell was a gift to Seattle by Kobe during the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962 as Seattle’s first sister city. (Some may recall that the Seattle Center was once part of the World’s Fair.)

Rev. Taijo Imanaka of Seattle Koya-san Buddhist Temple chants a sutra to comfort the earthquake victims. Photo credit: Seattle-Kobe Sister City Association.

As the group gathered outdoors on a windy and rainy day, Consul General of Japan in Seattle Makoto Iyori lit three candles in long, bamboo holders to represent 30 years. (The bamboo candle holders are like what is used annually in Kobe.) It was done in memory of those who died that day in what is called the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake. Seattle Center Director Marshall Foster welcomed everyone to the center’s grounds. Con. Gen. Iyori delivered words of observance, “Over a million volunteers from across Japan and around the world came together to provide aid. In moments of immense tragedy, we witness the incredible strength of the human spirit — the power of unity and compassion to rebuild communities and restore hope.” Mina Hashemi, director of the City of Seattle Office of Intergovernmental Relations spoke about the city’s connection with Kobe. Lastly, Kobe Trade Information Office Director Takeshi Maruki read a letter from Kobe Mayor Kizō Hisamoto who said, “… the City of Seattle and its citizens provided us with multifaceted support that spanned from donations to the provision of various cultural assets … The citizens of Kobe are deeply grateful to the people of Seattle for their immense help in our hour of need.”

Off to one side of the bonshō was a table with two long, vertical candles, a large singing bowl and incense for Rev. Taijo Imanaka of the Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple. After lighting the candles and using the bowl, he chanted the sutra for the comfort of the earthquake victims. At 12:46 p.m. there was a moment of silence. It was the exact time the earthquake hit Kobe (5:46 a.m. Japan time). Afterwards, participants were invited to ring the Kobe bell using a large log hanging horizontally to strike the outside of the bell.

It was such a poignant time to share and discuss the ceremony at the reception. Although invited guests were in attendance, it was a delight to meet the rest of the staff from each organization, learning of their connection and understanding of the remembrance.

Karin Zaugg Black, past president of the Seattle-Kobe Sister City Association and past JET (Japan Exchange & Teaching Program) participant who worked at Kobe City Hall during the earthquake, remarked, “It’s a true testament to the long history and strength of our sister city and sister port ties between Seattle and Kobe. Thirty years later, we still remember with our Kobe friends. That terrible disaster affected so many Kobe and Hyogo (Japan) people and those here in Seattle with strong Kobe connections. One good thing to come out of that terrible experience is the lessons learned in disaster preparedness, which has benefited the people of Seattle and the City of Seattle.”

The earthquake prompted a new law in Japan providing post-disaster assistance to affected residents and earthquake insurance. The nation also established a disaster management agency (starting in 2026) to expedite responses to earthquakes, typhoons and other natural disasters.

Kobe fears that when there are no witnesses left to share the story, the younger generation may forget and no longer have an annual ceremony in their city. The victims must be remembered, and the devastation of their beloved city must not be forgotten.