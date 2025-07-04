Thank You Ad For Sumi

Left: Deputy Consul General Junichi Sumi of the Consulate-General of

Japan in Seattle. Right: Incoming Seattle Shizuoka Club Board of

Directors President, Kiichiro Ishikawa, also known as the “Yakisoba

Guy”, in front of Sumi-san’s residence. They are bringing attention to the SoySource and The North American Post newspapers. Inside, a surprise

cartoon of Sumi-san thanking him for all he did for the Nikkei community during his work assignment in Seattle. Ishikawa-san, on behalf of the

community, worked on it with mutual friend Sanae Wilson.