Erin Shigaki, representing Tsuru for Solidarity, was one of the speakers during the Protect Every Park gathering at the Seattle Waterfront Park in August. Other speakers included Bainbridge Island City Council, and Asian & Pacific Islander Americans in Historic Preservation. Cancelling park funding and rescinding grants to historical and cultural preservation organizations are efforts to erase important stories, including former World War II incarceration camps (1945–1948). In solidarity, participants urged Congress to protect every park—large and small. The event, sponsored by the National Parks Conservation Association and supported by the Wing Luke Museum, also took place across the U.S.

Photo credit: Eugene Tagawa.