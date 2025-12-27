In Memoriam: Ina Goodwin Tateuchi (1944-2025)

By Tateuchi Foundation

NAP Contributor

The Atsuhiko and Ina Goodwin Tateuchi Foundation mourns the passing of Ina Goodwin Tateuchi, a beloved philanthropist and cultural bridge-builder whose generosity and vision have left a lasting impact on the Seattle, Washington area. Ina passed away peacefully on August 3, 2025, at the age of 81.

Tateuchi was a distinguished philanthropist whose generosity—both personally and through the Atsuhiko and Ina Goodwin Tateuchi Foundation—fostered deeper understanding and enduring connections between the United States and Japan. Between 2000 and 2025, the Tateuchi Foundation contributed more than $14 million to institutions across the Seattle area. The Foundation’s philanthropic focus has spanned:

Education, through scholarships;

Arts and culture, with support for museums, libraries, and classical music;

Public spaces, including parks and gardens;

Dialogue and diplomacy, through lecture series on U.S.–Japan relations;

Healthcare, via gifts to medical facilities and programs.

The foundation’s impact extends beyond Washington, with significant contributions in Oregon, California, Hawaii, and internationally. Since its inception, the Tateuchi Foundation has given over $23 million in total.

Ina and Atsuhiko Tateuchi’s legacy will live on through the many institutions that bear their names, including:

The Atsuhiko and Ina Goodwin Tateuchi East Asia Library at the University of Washington;

The Tateuchi Galleries and Tateuchi Conservation Center at the Seattle Asian Art Museum;

The Tateuchi Story Theater at the Wing Luke Museum;

The Tateuchi Loop Trail, Bridge, and Viewing Platform at the Bellevue Botanical Garden.

“Ina’s vision was rooted in her respect for the power of education to transform lives, and in the power of cultural understanding to build friendship,” said James Hurdelbrink, president of the Tateuchi Foundation. “One of the artifacts that she helped restore is a century-old piece of Japanese calligraphy written by Japan’s first prime minister, Prince Hirobumi Ito. This piece, at today’s Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington translates to ’Strive for brotherhood among all mankind.’ This phrase aptly expresses Ina’s vision.”

Details regarding memorial services and opportunities to honor Tateuchi’s memory will be shared in the New Year.