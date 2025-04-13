Remembering UW Professor Albert Kobayashi〜OBITUARY

Remembering UW Professor Albert Kobayashi

By UW Mechanical Engineering Department

NAP Contributor

UW ME Prof. Emeritus Albert Kobayashi surrounded by current or emeritus UW ME faculty. Standing left to right: chair Alberto Aliseda, Prof. Joseph Garbini and Prof. John Kramlich. Seated left to right: Prof. Emeritus James Riley, Boeing-Pennell Endowed Prof. Ramulu Mamidala, Kobayashi and Prof. Emeritus Norman McCormick. Photo credit: UW ME Dept.

University of Washington (UW) Professor Emeritus Albert Satoshi Kobayashi passed away at 100 years old. He had seen UW Mechanical Engineering through decades of change and was one of the first researchers in UW Engineering to gain global recognition.He also played a significant role in the department’s modernization and expansion into research.

Kobayashi was born December 9, 1924in Chicago, Illinois as the son of Toshiyuki and Taka (Torii) Kobayashi.However, he moved to Japan as a kindergartner and lived with his grandmother. Heat tended the an American School and a Japanese private school before enrolling in the University of Tokyo. World War II broke out during his first year of college and he was banned from returning tot he U.S.At the time, he was living with his uncle but the home was bombed and it forced them to relocate. Kobayashi remembers going to shelters during the constant air raids and playing games like mahjong.“I don’t think I learned much that year,” he says.

Kobayashi had dual citizenship and was almost drafted into the Japanese army. Fortunately, “The government deferred people studying science orengin eering until they finished their education,” he said.By UW Mechanical Engineering Department NAP Contributor As the war ended, Kobayashi was able to complete his undergraduate degree.1947-1950, he worked as a tool engineer at Konishiroku Photo Industry, a Japanese company that made cameras and photographic supplies. Then he returned to the U.S. and was accepted to the UW graduate school. Kobayashi receiveda master’s degree in mathematics writing a paper about experimental mechanics. It led him to pursue his Ph.D. at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Then Kobayashi took a break from school during which he married Elizabeth Midori Oba in 1953. He worked as a design engineer in 1953-1955 at Illinois Tool Works, applying his knowledge of differential geometry. After completing his Ph.D., Kobayashi worked as a research engineer then 1958-1975 he worked at Boeing.Kobayashi also became an assistant professor in 1958, and later a Mechanical Engineering (ME) professor in 1965 at the UW.

During that time, Kobayashi received the Boeing-Pennell Professorship in 1989. His pioneering fracture mechanics research focused on crack propagation, also known as metal fatigue, as well as combining experimental and numerical stress analysis techniques. As a result, working with Boeing enabled him to gain valuable insights into aerospace industry needs.

“ Albert’ s out standing research contributions helped ME gain a reputation for excellence in the U. S. and across the world,” says ME Chair and PACCAR Endowed Professor Alberto Aliseda. While collaborating with industry and government partners, Kobayashi became a world-renowned expert in fracture mechanics. It is key to ensuring parts of airplanes, buildings, cars and medical devices are robust and safe for decades in service.

Kobayashi’s research projects led him abroad with his late wife. He was a visiting professor at Université de Poitiers in France for a month, and he spent two sabbatical leaves to collaborate with researchers at the University of Tokyo. Throughout his academic career, he published more than 500 papers.

In 1997, Kobayashi retired and became professor emeritus. He enjoyed going to UW football games with his family which included his three daughters. Yet he also continued to serve on Ph.D. committees and conduct research on funded projects until 2005.

Today, the Albert S. Kobayashi Endowed Fund in Mechanical Engineering provides support for ME graduate education and scholarship related to the areas of engineering mechanics, experimental mechanics and mechanics of materials. Fracture mechanics is now a core part of engineering education and research. “When I started out, fracture mechanics was new and on the rise. I was lucky to ride on the wave,” said Kobayashi.

In addition to receiving numerous awards for his work, Kobayashi also received the Order of the Rising Sun with Ribbon award from the emperor of Japan through the Prime Minister’s office. It is given to individuals who have demonstrated distinguished service to Japan.