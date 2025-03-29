Obituary〜Ted Nakamura & Ralph Munro

Celebration of Sunshine

Hosted by Family of Ted Nakamura

Stop by during “the open house” and join us for food and drinks, while we remember and celebrate Sunshine’s remarkable life. (Please RSVP by March 31. Feel free to share this invitation with anyone among Ted’s circle of friends and colleagues.)

Ralph Munro and His Legacy

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

In the late 1990s I met Ralph Munro on official business at his office in Olympia, Washington. One day he invited me to join him and the then Consul General of Japan in Seattle on a ferry and then to a boat to see whales. He wanted to educate Japan on how Washington protects them. Whenever Munro was in the area, he would have me pulled from a meeting wanting to have lunch now! There were also visits to his Triple Creek farm and project locations where he was volunteering. In the late 1990s I met Ralph Munro on official business at his office in Olympia, Washington. One day he invited me to join him and the then Consul General of Japan in Seattle on a ferry and then to a boat to see whales. He wanted to educate Japan on how Washington protects them. Whenever Munro was in the area, he would have me pulled from a meeting wanting to have lunch now! There were also visits to his Triple Creek farm and project locations where he was volunteering.

We may know Munro as Washington State’s longest-serving Secretary of State from 1980 (age 37) until his retirement in 2000. He accomplished so much for the state and received many awards for it. Included was the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon from the emperor of Japan through the prime minister.I was out of the state when his passing was announced. There was a sudden shock and emptiness in my heart. Munro was a man who not only lived a full life but was a dear friend to everyone he met.