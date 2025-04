Obituary〜Ted Nakamura & Ralph Munro

In the late 1990s I met Ralph Munro on official business at his office in Olympia, Washington. One day he invited me to join him and the then Consul General of Japan in Seattle on a ferry and then to a boat to see whales. He wanted to educate Japan on how Washington protects them. Whenever Munro was in the area, he would have me pulled from a meeting wanting to have lunch now! There were also visits to his Triple Creek farm and project locations where he was volunteering.