Russ Akiyama Celebration of Service

By Kawabe Memorial House Board of Directors

NAP Contributor

Portrait of Russell Akiyama. Photo credit: Akiyama family.

The Kawabe Memorial House Board of Directors warmly invites you to join us for a special gathering to honor and remember Russell Akiyama. It is in recognition of his leadership, service, and lasting contributions to Kawabe Memorial House; and to several elder healthcare organizations throughout the greater Seattle area.

Russ’ dedication and commitment helped shape Kawabe Memorial House and strengthened the community in meaningful and enduring ways. This gathering will provide an opportunity to come together, share memories, and express gratitude for his many years of service, advocacy, and leadership.

DATE: Saturday, January 17, 2026

TIME: 1:00 p.m.– 4:00p.m.

LOCATION: Kawabe Memorial House – Dining Room, 221 – 18th Avenue South, Seattle.

Please RSVP to Rick Takeuchi at rick@kawabehouse.org by Friday, January 9, 2026.

We hope you will join us as we celebrate Russ’ legacy and honor the positive impact he made on Kawabe Memorial House and the many lives he touch.