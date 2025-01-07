Year of the Snake Drawings by Seattle Japanese Language School Students 2/2

Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA
ワシントン州日本文化会館
Year of the Snake Drawings by
Seattle Japanese Language School Students
By Daphne, 13years old
By Willa, 9yeasrs old
By Sonoma, 11years old
By Daniela, 14years old
By Malina, 11years old
By Kaila, 10years old
By Bennett, 9years old
By Lupita, 11years old
By Anna, 13years old
By Hiroki, 9years old
By Reuben, 10years old
By Andreas, 12years old
By Ivy, 11years old
By Molly, 14years old
By Mila, 10years old
By Aarav, 13years old
By Essah, 12years old
By Eliza, 9 years old
By Wyatt, 16 years old