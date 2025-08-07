Sunday Sake Social Connects Industry Professionals Through Japanese Sake

By Takumi Yamamoto

NAP Contributor

In June, a Sunday Sake Social was held at Seattle First Hill Clubhouse. Participating breweries included Urakasumi and Ichinokura from Miyagi Prefecture in Japan, and Harushika from Nara Prefecture in Japan. Each brought three types of sake for tasting. Approximately 30 people, many from the food and beverage industry, gathered to explore the depth and variety of sake. The event was not only an opportunity to sample premium selections, but also a meaningful social occasion that encouraged networking and conversation.