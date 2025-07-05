A Special Visit from Japan

By The International Community Health Services

NAP Contributor

ICHS staff welcoming Kobe nursing students’ visit. Photo credit: ICHS.

In March, the International Community Health Services (ICHS) in Seattle, Washington welcomed a delegation of nursing students from Kobe City College of Nursing in Japan for a tour of the ICHS medical and dental clinic.

Kobe is Seattle’s sister city and ICHS was honored to facilitate the cultural exchange opportunity.

ICHS CEO Kelli Nomura greeted the students and shared ICHS’ mission of providing accessible health services for all. ICHS clinic leaders tooked the students through the clinic and ICHS nurses sat down for a question-and-answer session. ICHS was proud to show the students its integrated care model firsthand.