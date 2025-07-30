Haiku 2025! And the winners are …

By Mukai Farm and Garden

NAP Contributor

Peter Tsai, Aiden Hermmans and Qorxi Goertzel dominated global competition in the Age 5-13 category. Photo credit: Mukai Farm and Garden.

In May, poets and poetry lovers gathered at Mukai Farm and Garden to hear haiku and celebrate the selection of 15 poets, chosen from 160 entries in the Mukai Haiku Festival. In addition to Vashon, poets hailed from Romania, Germany, Nepal, Poland and Switzerland. Vashon youth Aiden Hermmans, Peter Tsai, and Qorxi Goertzel nailed the age 5-13 category.

Many thanks to the judges from the “Monday Afternoon” haiku group and two Vashon Poet Laureates. Margaret Roncone, one of the laureates, recited the 15 winning haikus.