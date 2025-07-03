Japanese Americans Gather to Build Resistance

By Kiku Hughes

NAP Contributor

On May 3 over 150 Japanese Americans and their allies met at the historic Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church in Seattle, Washington. They discussed the community’s role in the resistance to the U.S. President Donald Trump Administration’s increasing authoritarianism. The gathering was organized by Tsuru for Solidarity, Minidoka Pilgrimage Committee, Nikkei Student Union, Densho and Seattle Chapter of the JACL (Japanese American Citizens League), with valuable support from Blaine. With several presenters and discussion groups, the event encouraged Japanese Americans to consider the power of their family stories and the importance of standing up for marginalized communities today.

Attendees at the Tsuru for Solidarity meeting at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church in Seattle. Photo credit: Xuesen Zhai.

The gathering opened with a welcome from Reverend Karen Yokota Love, current senior pastor at Blaine, who spoke about the church’s long history and namesake. As a historic Japanese American church, Rev. Karen shared that, although the congregation was forced from their homes in Seattle and into concentration camps during World War II, a man named E. L. Blaine and others from Seattle First Methodist Church watched over the building and ensured that it was protected from theft and vandalism. This act of kindness, Rev. Karen explained, is an example of the kinds of allyship we must be offering now to our most vulnerable neighbors.

Nina Nobu Wallace, Media and Outreach Manager at Densho, gave a presentation on the many historic parallels between the current Trump administration actions and the Nikkei community’s experiences in World War II. This ranged from exploitation of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, used to target Issei (first generation Japanese Americans) immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawai’i, to current federal challenges to birthright citizenship. She also spoke on the power and history of resistance in the Japanese American community, highlighting the mass mobilization that came from the fight for redress. Wallace reminded us that when we join and root ourselves in our own history, we have power.

People in attendance ranged from Nisei (second generation Japanese Americans) to Gosei (fifth generation Japanese Americans). Two of the most energizing speeches came from elder Joe Okimoto and college student Elliot Okimoto (no relation). Joe shared his own experience as a three-year-old in the incarceration camp and urged us to fight against the unjust detention and deportation of immigrants now. Elliot spoke about the sense of responsibility to share family incarceration stories and to keep that history alive so that it can never be dismissed or forgotten. Together, Joe and Elliot demonstrated the moving power of our history, whether it is told by survivors or descendants, and how it can help us understand the current political moment.

Attendees then broke into small groups to discuss their own connections to the incarceration, and their ideas for how to fight the repetition of history we are seeing today. Many expressed frustrations and a desire to participate in a meaningful resistance to the Trump Administration’s policies and rhetoric. Many also said they feel that sharing the Japanese American experience is important and expressed a desire to learn how best to do that.

The event ended with calls to action from many of the organizers. Organizers are planning to convene again in the coming months, and to continue building political power and will in the Seattle Japanese American community. We have not come together in this way since the success of the redress movement and now is certainly the time to do it again. As we continue to witness our historic community trauma being inflicted on immigrants, LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer), supporters of Palestine, and more, we are reminded that only the strength that comes from togetherness can stand against it.

Calls to Action:

Tsuru for Solidarity: Volunteers needed for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) flight monitoring, Northwest Detention Center solidarity days, healing circles, and planning efforts to shut down NWDC. Contact: kikujhughes@gmail.com.

Densho: Support efforts to protect archives preserving Japanese American history. Contact: nina.wallace@densho.org.

Minidoka Pilgrimage: 2025 pilgrimage is sold out. Interested in helping plan or join next year? Contact: information@minidokapilgrimage.org.

Nikkei Student Union: Launching a mentorship program this fall. Sign up at: https://forms.gle/4kc22Rx1nU3i5C1BA.