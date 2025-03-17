Celebrate with Lion Dance at Uwajimaya Seattle

By Takuya Izumi

NAP Contributor

Lion dancers in front of the Seattle Uwajimaya with New Year’s signage. Photo credit: Takuya Izumi.

On January 25, Celebrate with Lion Dance was held as part of Uwajimaya’s Lunar New Year Sale at Uwajimaya in Seattle, Washington. The lion dance is thought to ward off evil spirits and attract good fortune, symbolizing fresh starts and prosperity for the year ahead.

Lunar New Year is a traditional event celebrated in many Asian countries such as China, South Korea, and Vietnam based on the lunar calendar. Japan does not have this event. In general, it is an occasion for families to gather, to celebrate the start of a new year, and to wish for peace.

In the first half of this event, children dressed as lions and dragons, and danced to the beat of drums and other instruments. In the second half, they marched through the store with music. The lion’s costume requires two people, one to operate the head and the other to handle the body and tail. Acrobatic moves and jumps were performed, which greatly enlivened the audience.

This event was also held at all other Uwajimaya stores in Beaverton, Oregon; and Bellevue and Renton, Washington.