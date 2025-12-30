Wakayama Delegation to Visit Seattle in February

By David Yamaguchi

NAP Development Manager

A group of 14 representatives from the Wakayama prefectural government in Japan will be visiting Seattle, Washington during February 7-9, 2026. Their purpose is to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the founding of the Seattle Kishu Club, the local Wakayama kenjin-kai. The group will include Tomoi Yasunori, vice-governor, three others from the prefectural office, eight members from the prefectural assembly, and two from the Wakayama International Exchange Association.

Events on the delegation’s schedule include a memorial event at Terry’s Kitchen restaurant in Bellevue, Washington and a visit to “Wakayama Washington Women Wonders” – an exhibition at Kobo at Higo retailer and gallery in Seattle. The exhibition promotes contributions made by women of Wakayama descent. At the memorial event, commendations will be given to 15 notable local descendants.

Left to right: Takashi Nishida and Yukie Kubo, advance trip planners from the Wakayama government in Japan, review the artwork , “Tidal Wave Story , ” at Jefferson Park Fire Station . The art (by Ellen Ziegler, 1987) tells a true story from about Wakayama, Japan. Photo credit: David Yamaguchi.

The Seattle Kishu Club is among the older local kenjin-kai groups which originated for immigrants and their descendants from Wakayama, in west-central Japan. Kishu refers to the feudal domain encompassing the Kii province, now located in the southern Mie prefecture. The Kii lord was from one of three families of the Tokugawa shogunate.

The February timing of the delegation visit is not historically significant. It is “when the vice-governor could fit the trip into his schedule.” The Wakayama group will also be visiting Honolulu, Hawai’i and Los Angeles, California.

Readers can obtain further information about the delegation visit by contacting the Wakayama kenjinkai Facebook group or wakayama@earthlink.net.