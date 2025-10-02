Seattle’s Food Equity Fund Invests $1.75 million in 18 Community-Led Projects

By Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

NAP Contributor

The City of Seattle awarded $1,750,239 to support community-led projects through the Department of Neighborhoods’ Food Equity Fund. Eighteen community groups will receive awards ranging from $85,260 to $100,000 to advance projects that increase equitable access and opportunities to grow, learn about, and/or eat healthy, affordable, and culturally relevant foods. The projects are varied and include innovative food distribution sites, indigenous food sovereignty projects, urban gardening, senior and youth food justice programs, and many more.

Urban Fresh Food Collective distributing free food to those in need. Photo credit: Seattle Dept. of Neighborhoods.

“With food insecurity on the rise in our region, we are committed to building a city where every resident has access to fresh, affordable, and culturally relevant foods,” says City of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. “The Food Equity Fund invests in the creativity and leadership of Seattle’s community-based organizations, giving them the support they need to help build an equitable and sustainable local food system. With a focus on reaching communities most impacted by health inequities, these grassroots efforts ensure that every neighbor in our city has the nourishment they need to be healthy and thrive.”

The Food Equity Fund was developed in 2021 in response to recommendations from the city’s Sweetened Beverage Tax Community Advisory Board.Their recommendations are to increase investments in community work led by those who experience the most food and health inequities.These include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities; immigrants; refugees; low-income individuals; families with young children; youth; and elders. The fund is also supported by the beverage tax.

Projects supported by the fund must occur within Seattle; be accessible to and benefit those who live, learn, work and/or worship in Seattle; and contribute to an equitable and sustainable local food system.

The department received 98 eligible applications for the 2025 grant cycle, reflecting a total of $9.2 million in funding requests. The community review process included local leaders with expertise in racial justice, food systems, and health equity. To learn more about the Food Equity Fund visit: http://www.seattle.gov/neighborhoods/programs-and-services/food-equity-fund.

Two of the 2025 Food Equity Fund Awards (18 total) include:

$100,000 to Kin on Health Care Center for the Nourish & Thrive program to provide food bag distributions, cooking demonstrations, and nutrition education to low-income, non-English-speaking Asian seniors. Featuring bilingual recipes and traditional Asian dishes, the program promotes healthy eating choices while providing seniors with nutritious ingredients and bring community together for connection and conversation to help participants make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

$87,740 to American Polynesian Organization to provide free culturally relevant hot meals and groceries to 100 low-income seniors. It will be weekly at Beacon United Methodist Church for a year. The project will address the on-going issues of basic food problems that have shaped our food system. An example is the inequitable health outcomes such as hypertension and diabetes among the elderly. By providing healthy food options, it can help prevent diseases and prolong their life.